SLC police search for car involved in fatal hit and run

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are searching for a vehicle connected to a fatal hit and run crash that happened on Feb. 12.

Salt Lake City Police discovered 63-year-old Ernest Grandson lying on the road near 415 East 400 South around 12:55 a.m.

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

(Courtesy of SLCPD)

Police say the driver who hit the man did not stop after the deadly incident and fled the scene. Authorities say the suspect’s vehicle will likely have front-end damage.

The vehicle authorities are searching for is described as a 2020-2022 gray-colored Hyundai Elantra sedan.

The victim’s next of kin has been notified.

The Crash Analysis Reconstruction (CAR) Team and SLCPD Crime Lab technicians responded to the scene and are still investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle or has relevant information should contact the police at (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 22-25985.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.