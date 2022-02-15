ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl 2022 attracted more than 112 million viewers, but failed to top record

By Jabari Young, @JabariJYoung
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSuper Bowl ratings rebounded from last year's low, but the National Football League's championship game didn't reach a record projection. The big game attracted an average of more than 112 million viewers across TV and streaming. The 2015 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks remains...

www.cnbc.com

