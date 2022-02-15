Super Bowl 2022 attracted more than 112 million viewers, but failed to top record

The Rams might have defeated the Bengals, but last night’s Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overshadowing the game for a myriad of reasons. The mid-game performance was the first halftime show to exclusively celebrate hip-hop artists, with a showcase of musicians discovered or produced by the legendary Dr. Dre. Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, Eminem, and Kendrick Lamar medlied songs mostly from the early aughts, giving the show peak millennial nostalgia. But amidst the revelry were two significant moments that belie the NFL’s false promises of inclusivity; Eminem took a knee during his performance of “Lose Yourself,” and part of Kendrick’s lyric “and we hate po-po, wanna kill us dead in the streets fo’ sho’” was censored on his performance of “Alright.” Today, the NFL is making confounding statements that not only contradict their long-running history of promoting police and military propaganda, but also just make it sound like they’re lying altogether.

