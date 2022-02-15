Minnesota waterways getting salty, La Crescent hosting event

LA CRESCENT (WKBT) — Minnesota waterways are getting saltier, according to the city of La Crescent, and de-icing salt is to blame.

An estimated 445,000 tons of de-icing salt is used statewide each winter and is a major source of chloride pollution. The city of La Crescent is hosting an MPCA Smart Salting Certification Training Program March 1 to provide practical ways to reduce salt use safely while maintaining a high level of service.

The program is aimed at staff and contractors that provide winter maintenance. The event begins March 1 at the La Crescent Area Events Center, 594 Veterans Parkway. At the end of the interactive training, those who pass an optional test will earn a certification and be listed on the MPCA training website.

Registration is required. Registration can be found at MPCA Smart Salting for Parking Lots & Sidewalks Certification Training Registration. Questions contact Jason Ludwigson jludwigson@cityoflacrescent-mn.gov or 507-313-9633.

