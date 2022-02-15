Grains lower, livestock higher.

Last summer at the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention, market experts from CattleFax told beef producers they could anticipate an explosion in cattle prices within months. Boy, were they right. The surging market for all classes of cattle explains the smiles on producers’ faces at the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention, taking place this week in Houston. Fed cattle prices, now near $140 per cwt, are up $25 from last year. Feeder calves are now over $2 a pound at many auction markets, from $1.60 last year.

