Chicago, IL

Grains lower, livestock higher.

MySanAntonio
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower on Tuesday in early trading on the...

www.mysanantonio.com

agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Lower; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents lower at midday Monday; soybean futures are 19 to 22 cents lower; wheat futures are 5 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents lower with early strength fading on spillover pressure from soybeans with softer overall commodity action and flat spread trade. Ethanol margins will remain poor in the short term until driving demand improves and stocks narrow with rising unleaded prices likely to keep tamping driving down along with a fresh winter storm this week.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Contracts Trend Lower

The live cattle and feeder cattle contracts are trending lower into Friday afternoon while the lean hog complex sets out to gain whatever it can ahead of the afternoon’s closing bell. The live cattle and feeder cattle contracts aren’t too overly confident about pushing prices higher ahead of the...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Livestock: Cattle Herd Still Shrinking – Higher Prices to Follow

The USDA’s January 1 cattle inventory report places the total number of cattle and calves at 91.9 million head, down 2% from a year ago, confirming that the industry is still amidst a contractionary phase in the cattle cycle. All cows and heifers that have calved total 39.5 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans at 9-month high on South America crop worries

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended a rally on Thursday to a nine-month high as a sharp cut to Brazil’s official harvest forecast fanned concerns about weather damage to South American crops. Corn reached its highest since June as traders also assessed the risk of dry...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Futures Higher Ahead of Reports

Corn futures are 8 to 9 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 16 to 18 cents higher; wheat futures are 8 to 12 cents higher. Corn futures are 8 to 9 cents higher at midday with sharply firmer spread action taking front-month action back to an inverse ahead of report release Wednesday morning. Ethanol margins continue to deteriorate in the short term with the report finally showing production slowing down by 47,000 barrels per day (bpd), with stocks falling by 1.055 million barrels, although they remain elevated.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Open: Higher Price Estimates Provide Support

The livestock complex pushed significantly higher again Wednesday with the exception of February hogs, which has three trading day remaining before they go off the board. Cattle did not find support from cash, but hogs did. Cattle: Higher. Futures: Mixed. Live Equiv: $207.80 -$1.20*. Hogs: Steady. Futures: Higher. Lean Equiv:...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Contracts Trudge Higher Into Afternoon

It’s been another day of strong, aggressive trade in the entire livestock complex. Wednesday’s WASDE report held mostly bullish news for cattle and hog industries, though the markets did have to absorb the notion of higher imports and steady to weaker exports. Some cash cattle trade is beginning to develop at steady money, though feedlots would like to see prices fully stronger.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Soybeans, Corn Gap Higher on South American Weather

Soybeans, bean meal and corn futures all gapped and closed sharply higher Monday with soybeans and meal reaching new contract highs over the continued warm and dry pattern and falling production estimates in southern Brazil and Argentina. New-crop November soybeans also scored a new contract high, convincingly cracking the $14.00 barrier. Wheat was reluctantly along for the ride as tensions on the Ukraine border mount.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Hogs Keep Pushing Higher as Cattle Hold Back

Active contracts of live cattle and feeders were lower at midday, still on track for higher closes on the week. April lean hogs are trading higher, threatening to post a new contract high close on Friday. Friday’s commodities were mixed and so were livestock with live cattle and feeders trading...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Corn Lower After China Cancels Purchase

March corn closed down 5 3/4 cents, a second day lower after USDA announced Thursday China cancelled a 15 million bushel old-crop corn purchase. All three U.S. wheats were modestly lower and March soybeans ended down a penny, ending its seven-day streak of higher close. March corn closed down 5...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

The cattle price explosion is now!

Last summer at the 2021 Cattle Industry Convention, market experts from CattleFax told beef producers they could anticipate an explosion in cattle prices within months. Boy, were they right. The surging market for all classes of cattle explains the smiles on producers’ faces at the 2022 Cattle Industry Convention, taking place this week in Houston. Fed cattle prices, now near $140 per cwt, are up $25 from last year. Feeder calves are now over $2 a pound at many auction markets, from $1.60 last year.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans stay firm on South America weather risks

PARIS/MUMBAI, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans extended gains on Thursday, supported by the risk of further drought losses to South American crops despite improved rain prospects for next week. Corn was little changed, underpinned by uncertainty over South American weather but curbed by weaker crude oil. Wheat rose as...
Agriculture Online

China could cut soybean demand by 30 mln tonnes - Xinhua

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China can reduce its soybean demand by 30 million tonnes by continuing to promote lower soymeal rations in feed and using alternative proteins, the official Xinhua news agency said on Wednesday, citing unnamed agriculture officials. China issued guidelines last year recommending the reduction of soymeal...
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Illinois Corn Marketing Board eyeing potential ethanol export markets

Illinois Corn Marketing Board eyeing potential ethanol export markets. A Midwest corn group has their eye on several countries with the potential to begin or increase imports of US ethanol. Mark Wilson, Chairman of the Illinois Corn Marketing Board, tells Brownfield their prime target is our neighbor to the north.
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

Soybeans regain ground as South America weather worries persist

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose on Wednesday to halt a two-day fall, underpinned by concerns that forecast rain may be insufficient to avert further drought damage to crops in Argentina and southern Brazil. Corn was firm after slipping on Tuesday, with uncertainty over South American weather...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat firms on Ukraine crisis, soybeans drop after surge

HAMBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday on concerns that a possible armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt wheat exports via the Black Sea. Soybeans fell from 9-month highs seen last week as traders awaited more news about the impact on trade flows of dry weather which is expected to reduce crops in South America. Corn also fell.
AGRICULTURE
100fmrockford.com

Prices could skyrocket after U.S. bans avocados from Mexico

In case you missed it, there was a Super Bowl ad that aired on Sunday for “Avocados from Mexico,” where a bunch of Romans were tailgating outside the Colosseum. Ironically, the ad shows Julius Caesar and a bunch of tough gladiators soothing out their differences over chips and guacamole. Well, talk about $7 million dollars down the drain for a commercial.
U.S. POLITICS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle higher; natural-gas prices climb 9.5%

Oil futures rose on Wednesday to erase some of their loss from a day earlier, as uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued. "The situation regarding Ukraine hasn't calmed down completely," with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claiming that there are no signs that Russia is withdrawing, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery.
TRAFFIC

