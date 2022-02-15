ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unexpected ways kindness improves kids’ health

Houston Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(BPT) - Mental health in children has been a forefront discussion since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with an October 2021 announcement by a coalition of pediatric health experts even declaring children’s mental health to be in a state of national emergency. Because of this, parents are constantly looking for...

www.chron.com

Knowridge Science Report

9 things social anxiety makes you do

Social anxiety disorder, also known as social phobia, is defined as an intense, persistent fear of being watched and judged by others. This fear can affect work, school, and other daily activities. Do you ever feel like all eyes are on you, just waiting for you to slip up or...
Carrie Wynn

Gaslighting Resulting In Emotional Trauma

If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.
verywellhealth.com

Signs of a Narcissistic Parent and How to Cope

If you have a narcissistic mother or father, you may be wondering how being raised by narcissists can hurt a child. Maybe the effects have already shown up in obvious ways, such as low self-esteem, depression, anxiety, complex PTSD, and feelings of unworthiness or not being capable as an independent adult.
psychologytoday.com

Research Suggests a Surprising Way to Reduce Social Anxiety

Social anxiety is a common reaction to the current pandemic environment, as interpersonal skills become rusty and people fear crowded spaces. One meta-analysis of 13 studies of over 16,000 participants reveals that physical activity can reduce social anxiety. Other solutions such as planning and pacing can also dramatically reduce discomfort...
psychologytoday.com

Why Loneliness Is More Than Just a Feeling

The consequences of loneliness may extend beyond the emotional experience itself. Lower social and emotional support have been associated with less cognitive resilience and greater dementia risk. A person’s race, ethnicity, or gender can affect their income and education, leading to differences that can contribute to loneliness. This post...
powerofpositivity.com

UC Psychologist Explains How Mindfulness Can Refocus a Wandering Mind

Many people find that they have a wandering mind in today’s world. Endless distractions, duties, and chores make it hard to stay on task and avoid overthinking. Some research indicates that people under chronic stress may use mind wandering as a coping mechanism. You tend to think about anything other than the present moment when you want to escape reality. However, the study showed that people with a wandering mind also reported worse psychological well-being.
NBC Los Angeles

Why Manners Matter: Top Tips for Raising Kind Kids

The benefits of teaching kids to be considerate early on go well beyond good manners, with research suggesting that raising young children to be kind is crucial for their development. Having a child that knows when to say please and thank you is just one aspect of why parents should...
Slate

Just How Helpful Is Childhood Therapy?

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. I didn’t have therapy as a kid, but sometimes I wonder if I should have. I had a happy childhood, but I was one of those anxious kids—I was terrified of flash photography, fireworks, and cats, among other things. (I stand by that last one as 100 percent rational.) As an adult, it’s easy to forget that childhood, though devoid of heavy responsibilities, often isn’t easy, and many kids need extra help and support. Mental health disorders are the most common diseases of childhood, afflicting some 17 million youth. According to the National Survey of Children’s Health, nearly one in 10 kids received treatment or counseling from a mental health professional in 2017.
KRON4 News

How does alcohol and stress impact parenting during the pandemic?

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — New research sheds light on the challenges parents face in raising their children during the pandemic.  Combine that with the effects of alcohol, and it could lead to a more punitive approach to parenting, according to one San José State University researcher. SJSU associate professor of social work, Jennifer Price […]
psychologytoday.com

Mindful Relationships May Be Key to Mental Health

Good relationships may be the most important contributor for our happiness. A significant amount of research links better relationships to better health and happiness, especially in marriages. Mindful partnering appears to be a significant predictor of better mental health. Ever wonder what might underlie and predict the differences between those...
AHA News

Does kindness equal happiness and health?

Could kindness be a magic elixir that makes us happier – and healthier?. Research suggests acts of kindness like donating money, volunteering and mentoring can boost the giver's emotional health, but science also is studying how altruism improves physical health. Acts of kindness can take many forms, especially amid...
metrokids.com

Oral Health for Kids

We all know that feeling: Uh-oh, my child has a cavity. Was it too much candy? Not enough time spent brushing? Should we have come in sooner for a checkup?. Preventive care is always the goal with any dental visit, but many questions abound. What age should my child first come to the dentist? What measures can I take to ensure that first visit doesn’t have any unfriendly surprises?
bctv.org

When Health Literacy Improves, So Does Health

Doing your healthcare homework to make good health and wellness choices is at the heart of health literacy. Research consistently shows the greater your health literacy, the healthier you can be. In a public report for the National Institutes of Health, former U.S. Surgeon General Regina M. Benjamin summarized why...
