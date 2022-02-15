ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Jessica Parker addresses Kim Cattrall feud and ‘AJLT’ absence

By Andrew Court
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

And just like that, the lines have been drawn in the sand.

Sarah Jessica Parker has spoken out about her alleged feud with Kim Cattrall, admitting her former “Sex and the City” co-star is “absent” from her life.

The 56-year-old made the candid confession during a sit-down with pal Andy Cohen on his talk show “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday night.

Cattrall, 65, reportedly refused to revive her role as publicist Samantha Jones on the recent “SATC” reboot, “And Just Like That,” due to a falling out with Parker.

Cohen said he was impressed with how “AJLT” handled Cattrall’s absence from the show — prompting Parker to respond.

“The actress that played the role is no longer playing that role, but people aren’t absent from your life when you don’t want them to be,” Parker stated, refusing to address Cattrall by name.

In the reboot Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, has had a falling out with Samantha, who lives abroad and only communicates via text message.

“I thought it [the plot line] mimicked many friendships that challenge each other and struggle and want to remain connected in a way, because it’s too painful,” Parker stated.

Cattrall has not directly spoken about why she chose not to join “AJLT,” however she has liked a series of shady tweets praising her decision not to appear.

Back in 2018, Parker told The Post that she didn’t have a “disagreement” with Cattrall. “I’ve only ever expressed admiration and gratitude for everything she contributed — and I still feel that way,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zi8zk_0eF5EBnJ00
Cattrall (left) reportedly refused to join Parker (right) in the reboot due to a falling out. The pair are pictured in the “Sex and the City” movie, released in 2008.

Elsewhere on Monday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Parker revealed that she hasn’t watched beyond the second episode of “AJLT” — which has been panned by critics.

“I’m going to make a confession to everybody,” she stated. “I have not seen episodes 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 yet. It’s my problem.”

However, she did boast that she had watched the premiere episode of the show — in which her on-screen husband, Big (Chris Noth), suffers a heart attack while taking a Peloton class.

Fans were perplexed when Parker’s character wasn’t seen calling 911 after finding her husband dying on the floor, with Parker addressing that controversy in her chat with Cohen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1akbfD_0eF5EBnJ00
Fans questioned why Carrie (Parker) didn’t call 911 when she found her husband Big (Chris Noth) dying on the floor.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KUo86_0eF5EBnJ00
Parker hinted at a possible second season of “AJLT” during her chat with pal Andy Cohen (left).

“Of course she called 911,” Parker declared. “Didn’t you see the people behind moving the body. It’s suspended animation, this moment where everything stops and then whatever collapsing of time that happens does not stop her from taking care of somebody, in a fashion that you would want and expect from your partner, or husband or wife.”

Meanwhile, the actress did not confirm she had signed on to a second season of the show — however she hinted at the possibility while chatting about “SATC” star John Corbett.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4STRIo_0eF5EBnJ00
Sarah Jessica Parker candidly addressed Kim Cattrall’s absence from “And Just Like That” during a sit-down with Andy Cohen on Monday.

Corbett — who played love interest Aidan in the original series — previously joked that he would appear in “AJLT,” which never eventuated. But it now seems he may pop up in a possible second season.

“He actually reached out very kindly, ’cause he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke,” Parker stated. “Having said that, I think he would be well… I’m not gonna, I mean, yes, all of it’s possible. All of it’s possible.”

Comments / 10

K.Sum
1d ago

Cattrall was the smartest of all. She elected to not be a part of this awfully acted reboot. Kudos to her.

Reply
5
Teller of Truth
1d ago

Why is this even a consideration all over again. Cattrall made her decision, the show moved forward without her, end of story

Reply
2
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com

And Just Like That cast praise storyline for Kim Cattrall's absence

Sex and the City fans haven’t missed the key absence in the reboot And Just Like That… in the shape of, of course, Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall. The star has made it very clear she didn't want to return to the role in any capacity, meaning the original four friends weren't officially reunited.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Sarah Jessica Parker declines to say if Che Diaz is funny, explains why Carrie didn't call 911 right away following Big's heart attack

Andy Cohen pressed the his close friend Parker on burning questions about And Just Like That, though he failed to delve into the Kim Cattrall and Chris Noth controversies. Asked about Che Diaz, Parker responded: “I feel that I’m not in a position to declare whether Che’s comedy is funny or not—nor does it matter what I think." As for Carrie not calling 911 right away, Parker said: "It’s this moment where everything stops, and whatever collapsing of time that happens does not stop her from taking care of somebody in a fashion that you would want and expect from your partner, or husband, or wife.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Sarah Jessica Parker reacts to John Corbett lying about ‘AJLT’ role

Sarah Jessica Parker says John Corbett apologized to her for lying about appearing in “And Just Like That….” in an April 2021 interview with Page Six. “He actually reached out very kindly, ’cause he’s nothing if not a gentleman, and apologized for doing that as a joke,” the actress said during her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on Monday (per People).
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Designed a Secret Shoe Collection for Carrie Bradshaw in ‘And Just Like That’

“And Just Like That” wraps up its first season today — and Sarah Jessica Parker is revealing a big shoe surprise to coincide with the finale. During the 10-episode series, Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw turned to some old “Sex and the City” shoe icons, including her beloved Manolo Blahnik pumps. She wowed in Christian Louboutin again too, and stood tall in Aquazzura platforms. But if you looked closely, you might have also noticed Carrie wearing shoes that you’ve never seen before. That’s because Parker and costume designer Molly Rogers teamed up with SJP Collection co-founder and Parker’s business partner, the late George Malkemus III,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vanity Fair

Sarah Jessica Parker Won’t Say Whether Che Diaz Is Funny

Although the first season of HBO’s And Just Like That… has come to an end, many burning questions still remain. Did Samantha and Carrie heal their broken bond in Paris? Is Carrie’s budding relationship with podcast producer Franklin a fling or the real thing? And most importantly, did Carrie honestly enjoy the comedic stylings of Che Diaz?
TV & VIDEOS
Comments / 0

