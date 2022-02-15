ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

10 essential hiking trails on Kauaʻi for exploring the Garden Island

By Catherine Toth Fox
lonelyplanet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 90% of Kauaʻi is inaccessible by road, so one of the best – and only – ways to experience the natural beauty of the oldest and northernmost island in the Hawaiian chain is by foot. The island features a range of hiking trails, from a...

www.lonelyplanet.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Tourists Flocked to Witness This Amazing Desert Oasis in Peru

The only natural desert oasis in South America is buried among Peru's greatest sand dunes in a vast desert. Huacachina, right behind Machu Picchu, is one of Peru's most popular tourist destinations, and it's home to fantastic local mythology. Huacachina's Legend. According to Huacachina's legend, the oasis was created by...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
KUTV

Zion National Park closing popular hiking trails for maintenance

SPRINGDALE, Utah (KUTV) — Two popular hiking trails in Zion National Park will be closed temporarily in coming weeks as the National Park Service completes maintenance work. In an announcement Thursday, officials with Zion said that the Scout Lookout and Watchman Trails will be closed while crews address needs that will make hiking better and protect the park’s landscapes, plants, animals, and history.
TRAVEL
boropulse.com

Hike an Uphill Smoky Mountain Trail to Take In Rainbow Falls

If a group of hikers desiring to take in a Tennessee waterfall want a challenging day, the Rainbow Falls Trail, just outside of Gatlinburg, may provide them the formidable journey that they seek. The trail covers a variety of different terrains during the trip up, which the National Park Service...
GATLINBURG, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trails#Beach Park#Trail#Hawaiian
Union

Mary West: Exploring Rock Creek Nature Trail

Enjoy the drive to Rock Creek Nature Trail seven miles out of Nevada City off Highway 20. There you find a wooden sign for the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp. Take the access road slowly and follow it around. You will see a sign for Rock Creek Nature Trail. The drive...
NEVADA CITY, CA
Daily Republic

Lynch Canyon opens for bird of prey hike, trail crew work

FAIRFIELD — The Solano Land Trust is offering three outdoor opportunities Feb. 12 at two different sites. A birds of prey hike takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lynch Canyon, 3100 Lynch Canyon Road. Hikers on a 4- to 6-mile hike will get a chance to...
FAIRFIELD, CA
outdoors.org

Let's Explore: Winter Trail Tracing in the Blue Hills

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. For vaccinated hikers, or those with a negative PCR test within 72 hours of each hike. Participants must bring your Covid card to your first hike. Masks must be brought, but will only be required in cases of extreme crowding, etc. Trail Trace the Blue Hills - In the winter! For the past few months, we have been exploring different locations each trip. For the next 3 months, we are going to explore every trail in the Blue Hills. How does this work? We will hike from 10 - 2 (or so) every Wednesday and Saturday. About 8 miles each trip, depending of course on the elevation gain that trip. (Some weeks will be 'flat', like Fowl Meadow. Then there are weeks where we will climb Great Blue, or Buck Hill, multiple times.) Each week will pick a new area and hike all (as in every inch of every trail) of the trails in that area. We will send out an Information Sheet several days before each hike to give you all the information you will need such as parking, section we will hike, and our best estimate of the elevation gain and trail conditions as we know them at that time. We ask you to decide if a hike is the right match for your interests and abilities. For example, some of us love elevation gain and a good workout and some prefer gentler terrain. We will have plenty of both to choose from. "Trail Tracing" - Sometimes this seems a little silly at first, as we hike some long out- and-back just to touch the fence at the end, or walk all around the little triangles at intersections. But, once you get into it, and especially after you finish your first map and earn a patch... well, it can become addictive. ( Says the guy who has done every trail 14 times, and the lady who has done them 7 times!) Weather: Thunderstorms or extreme winds will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. We won't cancel because of rain. Active snow storms may impact us, not because of the snow while hiking, but because of travel and parking. So, if this sounds good, register quickly, as space is limited. We hope to run this series of hikes as a "Register once, come when you want." series.
LIFESTYLE
MySanAntonio

San Antonio hikers share challenging trails to explore in the city

Depending on your hiking level skills, trekking trails six or more miles can either be a real struggle or easy. It varies for everyone, but there is science behind how to determine hiking difficulty. According to the National Park Service, the easy hikes are generally suitable for anyone who enjoys...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
Country
Brazil
Citizen Tribune

Lamb gearing up to hike Appalachian Trail

Roger Lamb has travelled an untold number of miles over the past 8 years as a truck driver and soon he will hike the 2,198 miles of the Appalachian Trail, stretching from Georgia to Maine, to fulfil a “bucket list” goal. Lamb, 53, knows that kind of ultra-distance...
LIFESTYLE
backpacker.com

Florida Trail: A Guide to Thru-Hiking the Sunshine State

Receive $50 off an eligible $100 purchase at the Outside Shop, where you'll find gear for all your adventures outdoors. Sign up for Outside+ today. There’s a lot more wilderness, and a lot more ecosystems to hike through, in Florida than most people think. Case in point: The Florida Trail, which crosses more than 1,500 miles of beaches, swamps, pine forests, and grasslands. Only about 30 people attempt to thru-hike the Florida Trail every year, compared to the thousands who head for the Appalachian Trail and Pacific Crest Trail; if you want solitude, wildlife, and bragging rights, this is an ideal trail for you. As a bonus, the Florida Trail is open year-round, with no concerns about snow at its maximum elevation of 300 feet.
FLORIDA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

An outdoor enthusiast’s guide to San Juan

Lonely Planet has partnered with San Juan-based travel community Platea to provide comprehensive guides, curated lists and insider tips for your next trip to Puerto Rico. Stretching across a scenic coastline and basking in year-round tropical sunshine, San Juan has all the attributes of a great lifestyle city. Active travelers don’t need to leave the metro area for heart-racing pursuits.
TRAVEL
Travel + Leisure

This Tiny European Island — With a Population of 2 — Is Perfect for a Vacation Without the Crowds

In the middle of the Maltese archipelago in the Mediterranean Sea, our boat lazily bobs in the water near a limestone cliff. Fellow passengers take turns jumping into the teal water below, while others float effortlessly around the boat, pointing at a small sea cave in the distance. We're in a dreamscape called Comino, a small Maltese island home to only two people and the ultimate place to take a dip in the Mediterranean with far less crowds than a typical ocean paradise.
TRAVEL
lonelyplanet.com

The best beaches in Santa Barbara for surfing, fishing and puppy paddling

As if Santa Barbara’s culture and architecture aren’t enough to make you swoon, its beaches equally span the picturesque and timeless spectrums. Known as The American Riviera, Santa Barbara is one of those multifaceted landscapes that sunny dreams are made of. Its mountain-meets-beach vibe with an upscale State Street spine satisfies any outdoor-loving appetite.
TRAVEL
Atlas Obscura

Raymond Island Koala Trail

This small island, situated off the coast of Gippsland, Victoria is a quite fascinating example of nature co-existing with humans within residential neighborhoods and the surrounding area. A short ferry ride from Paynesville allows visitors to take the Koala Trail. Eagle-eyed visitors are rewarded with the sight of many koalas, arguably the best place in all of Australia to see these unique animals in their natural habitat.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy