10 essential hiking trails on Kauaʻi for exploring the Garden Island

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. For vaccinated hikers, or those with a negative PCR test within 72 hours of each hike. Participants must bring your Covid card to your first hike. Masks must be brought, but will only be required in cases of extreme crowding, etc. Trail Trace the Blue Hills - In the winter! For the past few months, we have been exploring different locations each trip. For the next 3 months, we are going to explore every trail in the Blue Hills. How does this work? We will hike from 10 - 2 (or so) every Wednesday and Saturday. About 8 miles each trip, depending of course on the elevation gain that trip. (Some weeks will be 'flat', like Fowl Meadow. Then there are weeks where we will climb Great Blue, or Buck Hill, multiple times.) Each week will pick a new area and hike all (as in every inch of every trail) of the trails in that area. We will send out an Information Sheet several days before each hike to give you all the information you will need such as parking, section we will hike, and our best estimate of the elevation gain and trail conditions as we know them at that time. We ask you to decide if a hike is the right match for your interests and abilities. For example, some of us love elevation gain and a good workout and some prefer gentler terrain. We will have plenty of both to choose from. "Trail Tracing" - Sometimes this seems a little silly at first, as we hike some long out- and-back just to touch the fence at the end, or walk all around the little triangles at intersections. But, once you get into it, and especially after you finish your first map and earn a patch... well, it can become addictive. ( Says the guy who has done every trail 14 times, and the lady who has done them 7 times!) Weather: Thunderstorms or extreme winds will delay, cancel, or shorten trips. We won't cancel because of rain. Active snow storms may impact us, not because of the snow while hiking, but because of travel and parking. So, if this sounds good, register quickly, as space is limited. We hope to run this series of hikes as a "Register once, come when you want." series.

