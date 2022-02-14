‘Dr Strange 2’ Trailer Breakdown: Every Hidden Clue About the ‘Multiverse of Madness’

The first full-length trailer for Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness gave us a TON of new footage and, most importantly, the first sounds of the X-Men in the MCU. Let's dig into what this astonishing cameo means for the Multiverse of Madness! Patrick Stewart as Charles Xavier, or Professor X if you went to school with Wolverine, appears to be a member of a council charged with protecting the Multiverse and doling out punishment to those who meddle with it, as Dr. Strange did for Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Could this be the Illuminati? If it is, could that also mean Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four? Or maybe even a return of Tony Stark? Could it all be a bunch of Loki-inspired variant trickery? And most importantly, is Sam Raimi bringing the same horror movie energy that showed up in his Tobey Maguire Spider-Man trilogy? We'll find out soon enough as Doctor Strange 2 has a release date of May 6, 2022. Until then be sure to subscribe to IGN for all the latest on the MCU wherever you like to watch!

MOVIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO