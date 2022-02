Malawi offers wonderful opportunities for hiking, especially in the cooler months of April to September, when the vegetation is lush and the air fresh. Two of Malawi’s big and popular draws are Mulanje, the third-highest mountain in Africa, and the Nyika Plateau in the north, where the high grasslands offer epic views, pristine air and the sight of roaming zebras. The country has plenty of other trails, too, which promise proximity to wildlife as well as the chance to explore rural Malawi away from the major roads. While walking in the country’s majestic national parks is possible (and unforgettable!), you’ll need an experienced guide to safely navigate animal encounters.

TRAVEL ・ 2 DAYS AGO