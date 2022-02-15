ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Yan, NY

Man arrested with three outstanding warrants in Penn Yan

By Staff Report
FingerLakes1.com
 1 day ago
According to a news release, the Penn Yan police arrested Edward F. Galvin, 34, pursuant to three arrest warrants.

The charges stem from three separate incidents that occurred during the summer of 2021. Galvin was charged with obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, criminal possession of a controlled substance, harassment, and bail jumping.

Galvin will appear in the Penn Yan village court on a later date to answer charges.

