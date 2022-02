Johnny Depp was awarded a medal of honor by controversial Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade Tuesday for his “outstanding merits in public and cultural activities, especially in the field of film art and the promotion of the Republic of Serbia in the world,” as Balkan Insight reports. Elected in 2017, Vučić’s presidency has sparked numerous protests, with critics accusing him of moving towards authoritarian rule and corruption — including stifling press freedom. “I truly, sincerely thank you, President Vučić, and this medal of merit, if I am given the honor to walk away with this, I thank you for being kind...

