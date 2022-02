News Bites for February 15... ...Beasley Media Group classic rock WCSX Detroit (94.7) is bringing back its Stone Soup Project after a five-year hiatus. The campaign was born 17 years ago as part of a promotion challenging listeners to transform a junkyard car into a classic automobile. Raffle tickets were sold as part of the promotion and event, which helped raise money for local charities. The 2022 Stone Soup Project will feature a 1974 Ford Bronco. “The Stone Soup Project is something unique to Detroit,” morning host Big Jim O’Brien said in a release. “Building cars is in our DNA in the Motor City, along with helping out local charities. To see men and women from across Southeastern Michigan come together to make this a reality is the definition of a true passion project.”

