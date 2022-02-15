ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Really Feels About Potential Retirement

By Joanna Mazewski
Nicki Swift
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Rob Gronkowski has been dropping one bombshell after another about his future and potential retirement from the NFL. Gronkowski told TMZ Sports back on January 26 that he hadn't made a formal decision about playing another season. However, he did say, "If I had an answer right now it would be...

Nicki Swift

