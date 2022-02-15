How Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Really Feels About Potential Retirement

Will Rob Gronkowski return to or retire from football? Sources are revealing the behind-the-scenes details to us EXCLUSIVELY about the football player’s future plans. After Tom Brady‘s “difficult” retirement announcement at the beginning of February, fans are now wondering if his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate, Rob Gronkowski, will follow suite. Rob is currently a free agent, meaning he can pick his next location should he decide to keep playing. “Gronk had a taste of retired life that involved the WWE, television and commercial opportunities but was swayed back by his friend Tom Brady,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. And now that Tom is gone, and Rob is a free agent and still young, he is leaning towards retiring again and going back to TV and other analyst opportunities.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO