ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, MA

Norton, Foxboro, King Philip school districts lift mask mandate effective Feb. 28, other districts to vote on policy this week

By JEFF PETERSON
Sun Chronicle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the lead of state health and educational policymakers, Norton, Foxboro and King Philip school districts are rescinding their mask mandates effective Feb. 28. Foxboro School Committee members on Monday voted unanimously to lift orders that require face coverings inside local school buildings, cooling a political hot potato, at least for...

www.thesunchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

San Francisco school board recall sends a dangerous message

Nicole Hemmer is an associate research scholar at Columbia University with the Obama Presidency Oral History Project and the author of "Messengers of the Right: Conservative Media and the Transformation of American Politics." She co-hosts the history podcasts "Past Present" and "This Day in Esoteric Political History" and is co-producer of the podcast "Welcome To Your Fantasy." The views expressed in this commentary are those of the author. View more opinion on CNN.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attleboro, MA
City
Mansfield, MA
Norton, MA
Education
Foxborough, MA
Government
City
Norton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Foxborough, MA
Health
Foxborough, MA
Education
City
Foxborough, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Education
Norton, MA
Government
The Hill

Trump-nominated FAA administrator to resign at end of March

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker

Comments / 0

Community Policy