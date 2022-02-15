ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

6 Chiefs among PFF Top 101 players of 2021

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33uhpP_0eF5B7b700

Pro Football Focus has released its annual list of the top 101 players in the NFL. The list is comprised solely based on player performances during the 2021 season and postseason. They also don’t take into account positional value in their rankings.

In 2020, the Chiefs had just four players in PFF’s top 101, but all of them ranked in the top 25. This time around two new players made it onto the list, one who was added via the 2021 NFL draft and another via free agency. Let’s go through what PFF’s Sam Monson had to say about each of the players, and provide our take on their rankings.

27. Creed Humphrey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FrXc_0eF5B7b700
AP Photo/Kyusung Gong

“The Chiefs overhauled their entire offensive line after last season’s Super Bowl defeat, and drafting Humphrey was a major part of the success of that endeavor. The second-round center played like the best in the game from Day 1, allowing 12 pressures in 20 games across almost 1,400 snaps of action, including the playoffs. Humphrey’s run blocking was elite and looked like something we would hope to see from an established veteran.”

It feels like Humphrey is on a collision course for a Mitchell Schwartzian career — which is to say he’ll be praised highly by the analytics community and often overlooked for Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors. This rookie absolutely played like the best in the game from the jump of the 2021 NFL season and it’s crazy to think that he’s only going to get better from here.

32. TE Travis Kelce

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sWj2f_0eF5B7b700
Jamie Germano-USA TODAY NETWORK

“Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs had their lull during the 2021 season, but when all was said and done, he still racked up 1,424 yards and 12 touchdowns including the playoffs. He averaged 1.92 yards per route run, and passes thrown in his direction resulted in a 112.4 passer rating for his quarterback. Kelce scored in each of his last six games and was a go-to receiver during some of the team’s biggest “gotta-have-it” situations of the season.”

A year ago, Kelce was ranked No. 3 in PFF’s top 101 players list. This seems like a pretty big dip for a player who remains one of the most dominant at his position in the NFL. He should still be in the top 15 in my opinion.

33. WR Tyreek Hill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hGCZr_0eF5B7b700
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

“Hill is one of the most terrifying playmakers in the game, and the fact that he was still able to amass over 1,200 yards and score nine touchdowns with the league on an almost religious mission to take away the explosive plays from Kansas City’s offense tells you a lot about how good he is. Hill caught 71.6% of passes thrown his way and still had a 75-yard score to his name in the regular season and one of 64 yards in the playoffs.”

Hill set a career-high in receptions (111) with his third-most receiving yards (1,239) and touchdowns (9) this season. He wasn’t the deep threat with a penchant for explosive downfield plays that we’d seen in previous seasons, but boy if he wasn’t just as effective.

38. DT Chris Jones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DODUZ_0eF5B7b700
AP Photo/David Dermer

“The Chiefs started the year playing Jones as a full-time edge rusher, which seems absurd given the fact he typically weighs in at 310 pounds and is 6-foot-6. The fact that he was moved back inside tells you how well the plan worked overall, but Jones wasn’t bad on the edge, registering 21 pressures in six games before he became a full-time interior player again. Once he moved back inside, he was back to being a dominant force as a pass-rusher, finishing the year with 75 pressures, including 10 in the playoffs.”

It’s incredible to me that Jones is on this list despite playing 6-7 games as basically a full-time edge rusher. Imagine what he could’ve done this season had the team kept him at 3-tech the entire season?

63. LG Joe Thuney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RjuOs_0eF5B7b700
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

“Kansas City invested huge money into Thuney last offseason as part of a concerted effort to overhaul the offensive line, and he repaid them with a fine season. Thuney earned a 90.5 pass-blocking grade — the best of his career — while blocking for quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the first time. He allowed 17 pressures all season, the same number as a season ago but on 445 more pass-blocking snaps.”

Thuney proved to be a great choice for Kansas City in free agency. To think that he allowed just 17 pressures, playing through a chunk of the season with a broken hand and one game at left tackle.

69. QB Patrick Mahomes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ai8f_0eF5B7b700
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“Mahomes and the Kansas City offense had a very strange season, each struggling at various points and not quite looking the same as in previous years. Mahomes more than doubled his interception total from 2020 but actually had a lower turnover-worthy play rate (2.8% versus 3.2%). The big difference came on big-time throws, where his rate more than halved from last season as teams concentrated on eliminating explosive plays from the Chiefs’ offense. Even in a relative down year, Mahomes tossed 37 touchdowns and needed only 13 seconds to execute a game-saving scoring drive in the playoffs.”

Mahomes’ down year was a better year than the best year in most quarterbacks’ careers. PFF highlights how his interception numbers were actually unlucky, which is surprising. The big thing hurting him in the rankings this season was the lack of big-time throws. He’ll need more of those in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Matthew Stafford’s Wife Responds To Tom Brady

Matthew Stafford is enjoying himself at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade on Wednesday afternoon. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback and his team are celebrating their championship in Los Angeles today. Stafford and his teammates are managing to stay hydrated. Video of a feeling good Stafford giving a speech at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pff#Chris Jones#Said And Done#American Football#Pro Football Focus#Mitchell Schwartzian#Pro Bowl#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Spun

Former NFL Player Sentenced To 16 Years In Prison

Earlier this afternoon, a former NFL player was sentenced to 16 years in prison following a shooting. Former NFL defensive lineman Justin Bannan received his sentence today after shooting a Colorado woman. Bannan, 42, was found guilty of attempted murder and first-degree assault. The charges stemmed from a shooting at...
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Breaking: Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces His Decision

There’s been a lot of talk about a potential Sean McVay retirement. The Los Angeles Rams head coach is still very young, but at 36 years of age, he’s reportedly thought about stepping away from the grind and getting into broadcasting. That won’t be happening this year, though....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Bengals owner’s honest admission on Joe Burrow after Super Bowl loss

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Dallas Cowboys scandal met with outrage, disgust, calls for Jerry Jones ouster from NFL

Never a dull moment for the Dallas Cowboys. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones admittedly likes it that way but even he is likely shuddering in the wake of the latest scandal. ESPN’s story Wednesday that details a lawsuit by four Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders over sexual misconduct allegations against former...
NFL
CBS LA

Matt Stafford To Cover Hospital Bill, Replace Cameras For Photographer Who Fell At Rams Super Bowl Rally

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team said they would cover the hospital bill for a photographer after she fell off the stage during the team’s Super Bowl rally Wednesday. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and photographer Kelly Smiley at the Rams Super Bowl rally just moments before Smiley fell off the stage. Feb. 16, 2022. (media pool feed) Stafford, his wife Kelly, and the Rams released a joint statement saying, “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident and we are sorry for what happened. As we told Kelly, we will be covering...
NFL
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Year

Add Shannon Sharpe to the growing group of analysts who believe Aaron Rodgers will be a Denver Bronco in 2022. On Thursday, Skip Bayless revealed where he and his Undisputed co-host believe the reigning league MVP will be playing next season. “Shannon believes Aaron Rodgers will play in Denver next...
NFL
FanSided

5 landing spots for Odell Beckham Jr. in 2022 NFL free agency

Odell Beckham Jr’s free agency got more complicated by his torn ACL in the Super Bowl but these five teams would still be good landing spots. One of the most fascinating free agency situations to follow this offseason involves Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It appeared as if Beckham had fallen from the ranks of the NFL’s best pass-catchers after getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in the middle of the season but his choice to sign with the Rams revitalized OBJ’s career.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rams QB Matthew Stafford gives heartfelt gesture to photographer who fractured spine at Super Bowl rally

The Los Angeles Rams had plenty to celebrate on Wednesday, as they paraded through the streets of Los Angeles on their Super Bowl winners parade route. After the parade concluded, there was a rally at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, in which most of the big-name Rams players spoke, including quarterback Matthew Stafford. As Stafford was preparing to get his photo taken on the rally stage, however, the photographer, Kelly Smiley, took a tumble and actually ended up fracturing her spine in the process. Stafford can be seen on the video wanting nothing to do with her rescue, but his wife, also named Kelly, rushed to her aide.
NFL
TexansDaily

Deshaun Watson Trade: Texans QB Puts 2 New Teams on Wish List

We know one part of what Deshaun Watson wants. But along with that, in a way that seems to help the Houston Texans, reports now have the unhappy QB Watson willing to expand his list of NFL destinations. Would Watson waive his trade-veto clause for employment with the Tampa Bay...
NFL
defpen

Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Willie Gay Arrested, Charged With Property Damage

Kansas City Chiefs Linebacker Wille Gay is days away from a showdown with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills offense. Unfortunately, his status for Sunday’s game has been put in jeopardy after a run-in with police on Wednesday evening. Adam Teicher of ESPN has reported that Gay was arrested in Overland Park, Kansas on Wednesday night and charged with misdemeanor criminal property damage. Now, he must appear before a judge in court this Thursday. According to Gigstad Law Office, LLC in Kansas, Gay’s current charge carries a potential sentence of up to six months in jail.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Washington Football Team on FanNation

Jay Gruden, Ex Washington Coach, Getting Hired Back to NFL?

The New Orleans Saints interviewed former Washington head coach Jay Gruden to be the team's new offensive coordinator. The Saints have employed Sean Payton as the main offensive voice on the coaching staff since 2006, but the Super Bowl-winning head coach retired earlier in the offseason. The team promoted longtime defensive coordinator Dennis Allen to be the team's new head coach earlier this month, leading to a vacancy for a much-needed experienced coach coordinating the offense.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Donald reveals what it will take to get him to play in 2022

Aaron Donald has yet to say for certain whether he plans play next season, but he has told the Los Angeles Rams what it will take to get him back. There were reports before the Super Bowl that Donald may retire if the Rams won it all. He didn’t exactly shut down the talk after L.A. defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay also made it seem like he was contemplating his own future, but the head coach put a lot of that talk to rest when he chanted “run it back!” at Donald during Wednesday’s parade.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

79K+
Followers
125K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy