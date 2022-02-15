ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears 2022 offseason preview: Where does Chicago stand at RB?

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Chicago Bears have a clean slate after hiring new general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, who will be looking to get this franchise back on track in 2022.

With the offseason in full swing, Poles has plenty of work to do with the current roster, which features some glaring holes at positions of need. Poles will have to decide who to re-sign, who to let walk and who to target outside of the current roster heading into free agency and the NFL draft.

Here at Bears Wire, we’re going position by position to break down where Chicago stands entering the 2022 offseason. Next up is running back, which features some bright stars in David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.

Who's on the roster?

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
  • David Montgomery
  • Khalil Herbert
  • Tarik Cohen

David Montgomery continued to thrive in 2021, where the only thing that slowed him down was a knee sprain that sidelined him for a month. At the time, he was the fifth-leading rusher in the NFL. Montgomery finished with 849 rushing yards on 225 carries (3.8 average) and seven touchdowns. The bears face an important decision about Montgomery, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2022.

Khalil Herbert’s success was less predictable. The sixth-round rookie didn’t get too many opportunities behind Montgomery, but he took advantage when he got the workload for four games in place of an injured Montgomery. Herbert rushed to 70-plus yards in each of those games as the primary back, and he should be a nice 1-2 punch alongside Montgomery moving forward. Herbert also excelled on kickoff returns.

Tarik Cohen didn’t play a down for the Bears in 2021 after a setback on his surgically-repaired knee. Cohen tore his ACL in Week 3 of the 2020 season, and he was slated to return in 2021. But Cohen explained why he didn’t return: He didn’t feel that he was ready. The hope is Cohen, who signed a three-year extension in 2020, will be ready this time around.

Who's slated to hit free agency?

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
  • Damien Williams
  • Ryan Nall

Damien Williams was a solid free-agent addition two years ago, and he proved to be a reliable backup behind Montgomery. The only problem is, Chicago also found a potential steal in Herbert in the sixth round of the draft, and he quickly supplanted Williams on the depth chart. Williams had 40 carries for 164 yards and two touchdowns in his limited action, and he’s someone who could find more opportunities elsewhere in free agency.

Ryan Nall didn’t factor into the offense at all this season, notching just one carry for four yards. He’s been more of a special teams contributor and depth piece than anything. Nall is slated to be a restricted free agent this offseason, and we’ll see if he factors into Chicago’s plans in 2022.

Who might join the Bears?

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Given the trio of Montgomery, Herbert and Cohen, running back isn’t a glaring position of need, especially heading into the NFL Draft with just five selections. Although with Montgomery in the final year of his rookie contract and Cohen a potential cap casualty, there are some unknowns heading into the offseason.

If Cohen is released — which would free up $2.25 million in cap space — it’s hard to imagine the Bears doing anything more than bringing in an undrafted free agent or a cheap veteran with experience. Perhaps that means the return of Nall at the vet minimum or another option that would come at a similar price.

2022 offseason position previews

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
  • Wide receiver
  • Tight end
  • Offensive line
  • Defensive line
  • Linebackers
  • Cornerbacks
  • Safeties
  • Special teams

