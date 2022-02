As it enters its sophomore season in Major League Soccer, Austin FC is looking to engage more with fans by placing a heightened emphasis on new content initiatives. “There’s been an appetite for more programming for our fans,” said President Andy Loughnane. “We know that we want to grow our digital audience, and there are new platforms that we can launch and begin curating in a way that is supplemental and additive to the content that we currently bring to life on our existing digital platforms. [And] we want to meet the increasing levels of commercial demand from the advertising marketplace.”

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO