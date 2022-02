A woman out of Letcher County, who was initially arrested for shoplifting, found herself facing even more charges once she made it to prison. 43-year-old Crystal Tackett, of Ermine, was arrested this past Thursday night at the Super Wal-Mart in Pikeville. According to police, Tackett only scanned some of her items at the self-checkout and then attempted to leave without paying for the others. The value of the items that were allegedly stolen total to over $347.

LETCHER COUNTY, KY ・ 8 DAYS AGO