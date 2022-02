Motown Records and Google have announced a partnership in pursuit of elevating women of color within the music industry. The Motown Records Creator Program Supported by Google will find and fund the next outstanding woman content creator, videographer, or creative producer/director and offer an opportunity to collaborate with Motown Records’ executives and its roster of artists, including TianaMajor9. According to the announcement, the initiative is aligned with Motown’s commitment to shattering barriers for talented creatives and is a continuation of Google’s ongoing mission to amplify underrepresented voices in entertainment and ensure diverse, equitable representation in our media landscape.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO