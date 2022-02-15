ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Mount Airy man charged with attempted murder after Surry County break-ins, shooting; 2nd suspect faces conspiracy charges

By Emily Mikkelsen
 1 day ago

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Police say that a breaking and entering call and a shooting are related.

Surry County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a breaking and entering incident with shots fired on Boris Lane in Pilot Mountain just after midnight on Feb. 4. No one was hurt at the Boris Lane address.

While deputies were on the scene of the Boris Lane call, another shooting was reported on North Franklin Road in Mount Airy, just after 1 a.m.

Deputies arriving on scene found a man with who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital.

They say that while the investigation is still ongoing, investigators believe that the two incidents were related.

Deputies say that Christopher Wayne Mabe, 22, of Mount Airy and Makel Javon Jamal Little, 24, of Mount Airy were involved, and the two men have been charged.

Christopher Mabe was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit breaking and entering to a building. He received a $55,000.00 secured bond.

Mr. Little was charged with one count of attempted first degree murder, one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, two counts of first degree burglary, two counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery with a dangerous weapon, and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Mr. Little received a $900,000.00 secured bond.

Surry County, NC
