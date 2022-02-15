Cyberpunk 2077 Demo: Free trial releasing alongside next-gen upgrade

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, CD Projekt Red has announced a Cyberpunk 2077 stream, to be broadcast tomorrow, February 15. Airing at 7am Pacific / 10am Eastern / 3pm UK (that's February 16 at 2am AEDT).This stream is also being branded as a REDstream, rather than the Night City Wire streams we saw around Cyberpunk's launch, which could indicate that we'll get news on other CDPR projects. Capcom has launched a new website that is teasing an announcement for next weekend. The countdown page, which gives no further information as to what it may be for, is set to end on February 20 at 10pm PT/February 21 at 1am ET/6am GMT/4pm AEST.Begin your quest in Horizon Forbidden West on February 18th on PS 5 and PS 4. Enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win a grand prize like a PlayStation 5 console, a 4K TV, and more! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix! Enter the Horizon Zero Dawn Beat the Game Sweepstakes Now: https://www.rewards.sony.com/BeatHZDsweeps Full Rules: https://www.rewards.sony.com/hzd-sweeps-official-rules.html Presented by Horizon Forbidden West rewards.sony.comrewards.sony.com Sites-sonyrewards-Site Sony Rewards rewards.sony.comrewards.sony.com Horizon Zero Dawn-Beat the Game Sweepstakes Official Rules | Sony Rewards Sony Rewards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO