Unexpected ways kindness improves kids’ health

Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. I didn’t have therapy as a kid, but sometimes I wonder if I should have. I had a happy childhood, but I was one of those anxious kids—I was terrified of flash photography, fireworks, and cats, among other things. (I stand by that last one as 100 percent rational.) As an adult, it’s easy to forget that childhood, though devoid of heavy responsibilities, often isn’t easy, and many kids need extra help and support. Mental health disorders are the most common diseases of childhood, afflicting some 17 million youth. According to the National Survey of Children’s Health, nearly one in 10 kids received treatment or counseling from a mental health professional in 2017.

KIDS ・ 7 DAYS AGO