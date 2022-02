Burial and Four Tet's 'Nova' and 'Moth' have finally been officially released on digital platforms. You can listen to, and buy, the tracks below. The cult favourite collab tracks, both of which were originally released on vinyl over a decade ago, were officially released on Bandcamp and streaming services today (11th February). Four Tet announced the news on Instagram earlier this week, describing them as "two of the best tracks I've ever been part of".

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO