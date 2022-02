Sponges grow in large numbers and to impressive size on the peaks of extinct underwater volcanoes. Massive sponge gardens thrive on top of seamounts in the Central Arctic Ocean, one of the most oligotrophic seas on Earth. They appear to feed on the remnants of an extinct fauna. Microorganisms support the sponges in exploiting this fluffy material as a source of food and energy. Scientists from Bremen, Bremerhaven and Kiel and their international partners discovered this unique hotspot of life during a POLARSTERN expedition and now report their findings in the journal Nature Communications. They stress the need for a better understanding of the diversity and uniqueness of Arctic ecosystems in the light of global and local change.

WILDLIFE ・ 8 DAYS AGO