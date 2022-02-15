Afghan Family Adjusts to Life in US Without Their Mother

CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - It’s been just three weeks in a new home in Clemson for Laila and her husband Yousef. Already, signs of new life are emerging. “I found out I am having two girls, which is like, very exciting," she said. Laila has just had her...
U.S. businesses and Asian Americans are stepping up to help Afghan refugees adjust to life in the U.S. with technology training and tools. One resettlement effort that began at a military base in Indiana has spread throughout the United States. VOA’s Jessica Stone has the story.
After nearly 20 years of war, the U.S. and its allies left Afghanistan last August, helping to evacuate more than 130,000 Afghans in the chaotic last weeks in Kabul. Many of those Afghans hoped for a life in the U.S. The U.S. offers few primary avenues for Afghans seeking entry....
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the state will provide more...
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
The discovery this week of two bodies hanging from a bridge in Ecuador marks an escalation in an increasingly bloody and aggressive drug war that has plunged the country into crisis. The bodies were found on Feb. 14 hanging from a pedestrian bridge over a major road in a neighborhood...
One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
MEXICO CITY — More than a dozen vehicles filled with cartel gunmen rolled into the northern city of Caborca early Wednesday morning, leading to an hours-long shootout, two deaths, and at least five people kidnapped. Footage of the attack quickly spread across social media with loud gunshots in the...
Do remember the first time your parents let you stay home alone? Such liberating times!. I didn't realize each state has laws that establish the minimum age a child can legally be left home alone. As a kid growing up in Massachusetts, I was never left home alone too often....
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
A Northern Virginia sheriff is furious with the Biden administration for springing plans on him to fly thousands more Afghan nationals into his county in an operation set to begin Saturday. On Thursday, Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman disclosed that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and his staff have...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A refugee from Afghanistan was honored by a Silicon Valley lawmaker on Wednesday after his mother and brother were assassinated on Christmas Eve 2020. State Sen. Dave Cortese handed Mohammed "Mustafa" Kohistani a certificate of recognition for his bravery, saying that the young man "truly illustrates what courage in the face of adversity looks like and is emblematic of the courage many young people across the world possess."
I appreciated Sen. Tim Mathern’s recent letter regarding support of Afghans who have recently come to the United States. These individuals and families fled their home country as part of “Operation Allies Welcome.” Last month, as a volunteer physician, I had the honor of visiting with and providing psychiatric care to a number of those individuals on a U.S. military installation. Many were wounded soldiers or those having assisted U.S. troops. As Mathern mentioned, these individuals are not deemed “refugees,” but “guests” with temporary humanitarian parole status. I was struck by their bravery and appreciation.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Thursday the nation’s Green Pass digital proof-of-vaccination program is being discontinued as the numbers of new COVID-19 cases continue to decline. Bennett announced the end of the program after a meeting with health officials. He said Israel’s omicron wave “has been broken” and...
Comments / 0