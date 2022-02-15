Afghan Commander Relocated to US Hopes to Reunite His Family

Local churches and residents have come together over the past few months to create a welcoming environment for the expected arrival of one or more Afghan refugee families. “Initially, the families will need some support and introduction to our schools, community groups, medical care, employment opportunities, and the ways we do business in our country,” said Refugee Resettlement Partnership (RRP) coordinator Rayna Cooper. “Our organization is made up of over 60 energetic and committed volunteers from 8 churches and the community, many of whom have supported refugee families in previous years.”
