New Afghan Refugees in California Face Difficult Rental Market

Southern California might be a great place to live, but the pandemic and an expensive housing market have pushed many residents to move—like, all the way to Mexico.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Home prices continue to rise in our area and now one study says San Diego has become the least affordable city in the state. It’s bypassed Los Angeles and San Francisco based on people’s income and the price of single-family homes. Local...
Since Kabul fell to the Taliban last summer after the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, more than 76,000 Afghans have resettled in the U.S. Like all refugees, they’ve faced the daunting task of restarting their lives in a new place where many don’t speak the language or understand the customs and culture.
THOUSANDS of Americans will receive an extra, one-time payment to help cover expenses including food and diapers. Nearly 155,000 struggling families will receive the $870 extra in cash, as $95 boosts are also on the way. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the state will provide more...
SAN DIEGO — Did you feel it?. People in San Diego County are reporting feeling an earthquake Thursday around noon. USGS reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Anza Borrego at 11:52 a.m. The earthquake's epicenter was approximately 16 miles from Julian. Let us know below on Instagram, Facebook, or...
A black bear weighing 500lb (227kg), which has reportedly been breaking into homes in a scenic city in California may soon be killed, leading to an outcry by wildlife activists. The bear, who is well known among the residents of the South Lake Tahoe area as either Jake or Yogi, does not hunt but has become habituated to feeding out of garbage in the area.A California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said that killing the bear was their only option because it had already damaged 38 homes and is responsible for more than 150 emergency calls. The wildlife agency...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive to drop the statewide mask mandate went into effect on Tuesday, but there are exceptions, so where do you still need to wear a mask?. One place San Diegans might need to mask up? Schools. “We are in the process of transforming our public...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The Salton Sea, located about 120 miles east of San Diego, is the largest inland body of water in the state of California. But even on a sunny afternoon, you won’t see it packed with boats or people lounging on the beach. This area has been declining for decades, but there is hope for the future.
A record 146 more cities saw their typical home values rise to at least $1 million during 2021, according to new data from Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG). What Happened: The U.S. currently has 481 housing markets that qualify as million-dollar cities, with Zillow observing there are now more million-dollar cities than in the past six years combined.
A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagen vehicles was abandoned after it caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic, with crew rescued and the ship left to drift.It is not yet clear what caused the blaze aboard the Felicity Ace, but all crew members are thought to have been rescued from the vessel, industry website Auto Evolution reported.Among the cars believed to be on the ship is a Porsche 718 Spyder belonging to You Tube star Matt Farah.“I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,”...
The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
A family from Afghanistan has a new home in South Carolina. “This family — they are heroes. They were working with our government, they wanted democracy,” said Jody Cross of Open Arms Refugee Ministry, who joined a group of South Carolina neighbors to welcome the family at the airport.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced plans to create a state agency designed to combat what is defined as misinformation coming from conservative-focused news channels including Fox (NASDAQ: FOX), Newsmax and One America News. What Happened: Deadline reported Newsom is seeking to create the Office of Community Partnerships and Strategic Communications...
A new study found that hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin were more likely to be prescribed as COVID-19 treatments in U.S. counties with a higher rate of Republican voting. Hydroxychloroquine is an antimalarial that can also be used to treat lupus and rheumatoid arthritis; ivermectin is an antiparasitic that’s prescribed for both humans and animals.
A Northern Virginia sheriff is furious with the Biden administration for springing plans on him to fly thousands more Afghan nationals into his county in an operation set to begin Saturday. On Thursday, Loudoun County Sheriff Michael Chapman disclosed that Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and his staff have...
