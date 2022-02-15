ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

New Afghan Refugees in California Face Difficult Rental Market

By Breshna Tahrik
Voice of America
 4 days ago

One of the challenges that new Afghan refugees in...

www.voanews.com

The Oregonian

For Afghan refugee women, a sewing machine becomes a lifeline

Since Kabul fell to the Taliban last summer after the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, more than 76,000 Afghans have resettled in the U.S. Like all refugees, they’ve faced the daunting task of restarting their lives in a new place where many don’t speak the language or understand the customs and culture.
HARTFORD, CT
CBS 8

Did you feel it? Earthquake felt across San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Did you feel it?. People in San Diego County are reporting feeling an earthquake Thursday around noon. USGS reported a 3.1 magnitude earthquake near Anza Borrego at 11:52 a.m. The earthquake's epicenter was approximately 16 miles from Julian. Let us know below on Instagram, Facebook, or...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Independent

Giant bear breaking into California homes to be killed on sight ‘before someone dies’ despite public outcry

A black bear weighing 500lb (227kg), which has reportedly been breaking into homes in a scenic city in California may soon be killed, leading to an outcry by wildlife activists. The bear, who is well known among the residents of the South Lake Tahoe area as either Jake or Yogi, does not hunt but has become habituated to feeding out of garbage in the area.A California Department of Fish and Wildlife spokesperson said that killing the bear was their only option because it had already damaged 38 homes and is responsible for more than 150 emergency calls. The wildlife agency...
ANIMALS
NBC San Diego

What to Know: Who Has to Keep Wearing a Mask in San Diego?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s directive to drop the statewide mask mandate went into effect on Tuesday, but there are exceptions, so where do you still need to wear a mask?. One place San Diegans might need to mask up? Schools. “We are in the process of transforming our public...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Benzinga

Can You Guess Which Is The Most Expensive Housing Market In The US?

A record 146 more cities saw their typical home values rise to at least $1 million during 2021, according to new data from Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z, ZG). What Happened: The U.S. currently has 481 housing markets that qualify as million-dollar cities, with Zillow observing there are now more million-dollar cities than in the past six years combined.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Cargo ship carrying hundreds of Porsches left to burn in Atlantic after crew flee

A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagen vehicles was abandoned after it caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic, with crew rescued and the ship left to drift.It is not yet clear what caused the blaze aboard the Felicity Ace, but all crew members are thought to have been rescued from the vessel, industry website Auto Evolution reported.Among the cars believed to be on the ship is a Porsche 718 Spyder belonging to You Tube star Matt Farah.“I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,”...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
WYFF4.com

Afghan refugee family finds new start in South Carolina

A family from Afghanistan has a new home in South Carolina. “This family — they are heroes. They were working with our government, they wanted democracy,” said Jody Cross of Open Arms Refugee Ministry, who joined a group of South Carolina neighbors to welcome the family at the airport.
POLITICS

