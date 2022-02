Zoë Kravitz breathes minimalism. She’s known for her collection of simple tank tops and denim shorts. Kravitz’s Mary Jane ballet flats, in particular, have become a reliable staple within the actor’s rotation of laid-back outfits. The iconic closed-toe silhouette likely made an appearance in your own childhood outfits, as the style has been around for ages — with Queen Elizabeth wearing a pair in the 1930s. In more recent years, the design is once again gaining steam with fashion gals who are finding modern ways to work the shoe into their spring 2022 attire. Kravitz, for one, is leading this charge.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO