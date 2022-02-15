David “Tiny” Robinson

Ukraine accused Russian-backed separatists of “a big provocation” Thursday after shelling in the country's east, as the West said Moscow was trying to create a pretext for an invasion of its neighbor. The shelling of a kindergarten, a flare-up in the long-running conflict in eastern Ukraine, further stoked...
(CNN) — Texts and social media messages from two of the White men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery included racist insults about African Americans, an FBI intelligence analyst testified Wednesday in their federal hate crime trial in Georgia. FBI analyst Amy Vaughan testified about several text messages between Travis...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has directed the National Archives to send White House visitor logs from the Trump administration to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Former President Donald Trump was trying to block the release of the records, but White House...
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday that he will step down as administrator of the agency on March 31. Dickson, who was nominated by then-President Trump in 2019 and confirmed to a five-year term that August, told FAA employees in an email that he is leaving the agency to spend more time with his family.
Google said Wednesday that it will restrict advertisers' ability to track users of Android phones and other devices. It joins Apple in taking steps to strengthen privacy for U.S. consumers, a sea-change for the digital ad industry. Anthony Chavez, vice president of product management for Android Security & Privacy, said...
President Biden on Thursday said that he believes Russia will invade Ukraine in the next several days, noting that Russia has added more troops to the border. “Yes, I do,” Biden told reporters when asked if Russia will go through with the invasion. “My sense is it will happen within the next several days.”
PETROPOLIS, Brazil (AP) — Rio de Janeiro state’s government has confirmed 105 deaths from floods and mudslides that swept away homes and cars in the city of Petropolis. But even as families prepared to bury their dead, it was unclear Thursday how many bodies remained trapped in the mud.
