ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl on Monday, Feb. 14 after she attempted to hire...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAFB

Police identify victim killed in shooting on Paige Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Baton Rouge Police Department responded to early Wednesday afternoon on Paige Street, according to officials. Police identified the victim who died at the scene as Anthony Percy, 26, of Baton Rouge. According to BRPD, the shooting happened around 1:11...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One person arrested in shooting on Gwenadele Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a shooting at the OYO Hotel on Gwenadele Avenue. The shooting happened around 12:23 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16. When officials arrived at the scene they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Victim identified in fatal shooting on North Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A victim has been identified in a deadly shooting on North Street that occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, police say. According to BRPD, Jacoby Queen, 41, was shot while outside of Anacona’s Grocery located in the 2700 block of North Street. Queen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Baton Rouge, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

BRPD searching for ATM burglary suspect’s identify

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are trying to identify a photographed burglary suspect who they believe is connected in an ATM burglary that occurred around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb.12 in the Florida/ Lobdell area, according to the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD arrests one in connection with shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) has arrested a person in connection with a shooting on Sherwood Hollow Ct. According to the report, authorities have arrested 21-year-old Brandon Williams in connection with the shooting death of homeless 26-year-old Sadi Armstead. The shooting happened on Tuesday,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Murder#Rentahitman Com#The Rent A Hitman
WAFB

APSO arrests three people for Donaldsonville shooting incident

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for an alleged shooting incident that occurred Friday night near St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville. According to APSO, deputies responded to the incident around 9:47 p.m., and upon arrival, they saw a vehicle leaving the scene. They conducted...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAFB

20-year-old identified as victim in deadly shooting on Kentucky Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified a victim in a fatal shooting on Kentucky Street Saturday night. A spokesman with BRPD has confirmed Rashon Franklin, 20, was found in a vacant lot suffering from apparent gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Kentucky Street, not far from Highland Road.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BRPD responding to deadly shooting near East Polk

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police officers are on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred Saturday night at East Polk Street and Kentucky Street, according to Baton Rouge Police Department. One victim has died, and the coroner’s office has been called, said a spokesperson for BRPD. This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

APSO auctioning off fleet vehicles

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) will be hosting a public auction to auction off some of their fleet vehicles. According to the post on Facebook APSO will also be auctioning off some motorcycles and other vehicles they have possessed. The bidding will begin...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

WAFB

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy