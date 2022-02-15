ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Cutest Little Prince Charming

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnfant heureux avec bonbons en forme de coeur devant les yeux. Valentine’s...

2022's Cutest Couple

Happy Valentines Day! This year we asked YOU to send in photos of you and your Valentine. After about a week of voting, we have a winner! Congratulations to Albert Ribling!. Albert and his Valentine will receive a $50 gift card from Fired Up Grill and a gift bag from Pharmasave Estevan!
Mommin’ Hard For Holidays

Photo of stressed out young mother sipping on a cup of coffee on her messy bed while her three daughters are playing around her. Being a mom is the toughest job around especially when you have classroom holidays. One mom captured the struggle we all go through trying to get ready for those and what the difference is when you have more than one kiddo. What is the biggest difference between your first born and the others?
Arnold Schwarzenegger mourns the death of his friend and “Twins” director Ivan Reitman

Arnold Schwarzenegger is mourning the death of his friend, Ivan Reitman. The Czechoslovak-born Canadian film and television director, producer and screenwriter died ‘unexpectedly’ in his California home Saturday night at age 75. The Ghostbusters director and actor worked together on Twins, Junior, and Kindergarten Cop. “Ivan Reitman is a legend. In Hollywood, he was bigger than life. He was comedy royalty,” Schwarzenegger wrote in the caption of his post on Instagram.
Gia Giudice Got a Romantic Gift from Her Boyfriend, Christian

Gia Giudice's relationship with Christian Carmichael has been filled with so many romantic moments. In 2020, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter and her boyfriend enjoyed beach days and gorgeous sunsets during their trip to California. The following year, they experienced special activities like a sunset cruise and the prettiest beach picnic, which Gia called the "perfect date night." The couple kicked off 2022 by celebrating their second anniversary at an incredible dinner with an epic view, and just weeks later, Gia showed off a sweet Valentine's Day surprise from Christian.
Kelly Clarkson Files to Legally Change Her Name to Kelly Brianne Amid Divorce: It Fits ‘Who I Am’

A new start. Kelly Clarkson has filed to legally change her name to Kelly Brianne amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The Texas native, 39, wrote in court documents filed on Monday, February 14, and obtained by Us Weekly that she had “a desire” to go by her first and middle names because “my new name more fully reflects who I am.” A hearing regarding the petition is set for March 28.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Celebrates Love on the Beach in New Anniversary Photo

“American Pickers” star Danielle Colby posted a gorgeous sunset pic of her and her fiancé to celebrate two special occasions. The first occasion, of course, is none other than Valentine’s Day. Like several other couples across the world, Colby and Jeremy Scheuch celebrated their love together on social media. But Feb. 14 is doubly important to the duo because it’s also their anniversary.
Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snaps With Daughter North As Kanye West Keeps An Eye On Pete Davidson On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kiddos amid her ongoing beef with Kanye West. The SKIMS founder — who shares her four kids: North, 8 Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, with the rapper — shared a series of adorable snaps with her first born daughter while her estranged husband continues to stir up drama with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
