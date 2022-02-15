What is the least educated North Carolina county?

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.

Keep reading on for a look at the 50 least-educated counties in North Carolina.

50. Wilson County

– 19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($20,982 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.5% ($28,544)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($31,764)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($44,891)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($58,042)

49. Cherokee County

– 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($22,218 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.8% ($25,216)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($30,957)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($41,363)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($56,172)

48. Wayne County

– 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($20,051 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.5% ($28,683)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($31,778)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($42,468)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($52,806)

47. Pamlico County

– 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($22,321 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31% ($30,995)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.4% ($31,290)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($39,327)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($44,453)

46. Rowan County

– 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($23,760 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.6% ($31,286)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($33,641)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($44,297)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($52,176)

45. Davidson County

– 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($25,634 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.8% ($31,132)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($35,767)

– Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($47,289)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($52,292)

44. Swain County

– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($20,188 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.6% ($26,020)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($27,006)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($50,990)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($55,313)

43. Surry County

– 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.5% ($25,200 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.9% ($29,726)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($32,435)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($46,988)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($48,333)

42. Rutherford County

– 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($25,264 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.5% ($28,148)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($30,746)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($43,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($55,227)

41. Hoke County

– 17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($19,221 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.7% ($26,982)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.7% ($36,370)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($47,411)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($56,190)

40. Cleveland County

– 17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.8% ($24,521 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.4% ($26,946)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($31,252)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($44,008)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($49,922)

39. McDowell County

– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($22,261 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.4% ($31,749)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34% ($33,121)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($45,678)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($52,531)

38. Stanly County

– 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($24,658 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.3% ($31,281)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.7% ($35,479)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($45,788)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($52,487)

37. Alleghany County

– 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 22.6% ($18,359 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29% ($22,943)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($30,121)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($40,179)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($40,764)

36. Camden County

– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($24,259 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.4% ($31,719)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40% ($48,556)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($45,147)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($54,063)

35. Martin County

– 16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.6% ($21,265 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.9% ($24,341)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($30,170)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($43,707)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($48,281)

34. Burke County

– 16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($23,050 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.4% ($27,707)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($30,124)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($43,147)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($52,500)

33. Caswell County

– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($20,698 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.6% ($30,548)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($33,046)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($49,870)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($47,563)

32. Warren County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($22,065 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.7% ($25,996)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($30,874)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($41,375)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($26,797)

31. Bladen County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($23,465 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.4% ($26,507)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($31,163)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($40,787)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($50,833)

30. Wilkes County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($21,287 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.7% ($30,344)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($31,945)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($47,430)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($52,904)

29. Randolph County

– 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($23,326 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.5% ($31,041)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($35,089)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($43,824)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($51,250)

28. Richmond County

– 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.1% ($17,218 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.2% ($28,161)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($28,925)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($40,128)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($54,111)

27. Caldwell County

– 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20% ($24,283 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.5% ($29,697)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($30,425)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($43,378)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($50,855)

26. Montgomery County

– 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.6% ($26,390 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.6% ($26,549)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($30,451)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($48,876)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($46,683)

25. Person County

– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($21,448 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.4% ($32,175)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($39,318)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($41,989)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($55,970)

24. Scotland County

– 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($26,176 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.9% ($28,803)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($30,427)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($40,379)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($51,781)

23. Rockingham County

– 15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($23,422 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.9% ($28,371)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($33,626)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($45,771)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($53,704)

22. Hertford County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($23,158 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.7% ($27,311)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($29,129)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($32,003)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($53,711)

21. Lenoir County

– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.3% ($19,338 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.9% ($26,626)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($30,463)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($41,238)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($53,060)

20. Vance County

– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($19,480 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37% ($27,746)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($27,326)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($41,751)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($45,457)

19. Halifax County

– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.4% ($16,587 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.2% ($25,670)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($29,084)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($40,972)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($53,516)

18. Gates County

– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($26,250 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.9% ($31,898)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($36,717)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($45,769)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($45,395)

17. Alexander County

– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($28,321 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.7% ($30,685)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($32,384)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($46,763)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($54,667)

16. Stokes County

– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($23,898 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40% ($30,242)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($38,405)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($46,578)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($64,423)

15. Columbus County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17% ($21,884 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.3% ($28,179)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($30,511)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($43,011)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($53,601)

14. Northampton County

– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($24,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.5% ($25,472)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($26,565)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($41,076)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($52,401)

13. Sampson County

– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 20.7% ($22,275 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.2% ($28,727)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($29,467)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($39,801)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($53,662)

12. Robeson County

– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 22.7% ($23,828 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.4% ($27,613)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($29,483)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($40,940)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($52,312)

11. Edgecombe County

– 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.8% ($20,835 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.5% ($27,425)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($30,305)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($41,576)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($52,589)

10. Bertie County

– 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 21.7% ($20,326 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.1% ($27,852)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($27,973)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($38,185)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($34,712)

9. Graham County

– 12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($16,728 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.3% ($27,750)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($29,826)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($39,596)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9%

8. Jones County

– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($19,779 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.4% ($27,341)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($33,858)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($41,250)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($50,000)

7. Duplin County

– 12.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 24.1% ($18,789 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31.8% ($26,243)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($28,081)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($42,252)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($42,096)

6. Yadkin County

– 11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 17.7% ($25,510 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 33.8% ($31,304)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($38,250)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($45,666)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.8% ($49,375)

5. Washington County

– 11.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($29,559 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 37.4% ($31,083)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.8% ($26,609)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($40,563)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2%

4. Anson County

– 11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($21,279 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40.2% ($30,383)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($30,751)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($46,000)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($53,000)

3. Greene County

– 11% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 25% ($20,451 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.9% ($27,216)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($30,454)

– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($43,046)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.5% ($42,375)

2. Tyrrell County

– 10.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 26% ($13,617 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.5% ($20,357)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($32,909)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($40,804)

– Graduate or professional degree: 2.8% ($53,000)

1. Hyde County

– 9.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($18,026 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.7% ($22,317)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($32,277)

– Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($50,337)

– Graduate or professional degree: 1.7%

