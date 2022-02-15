What is the least educated North Carolina county?
The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.
These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.
To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than high school diploma.
50. Wilson County
– 19.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.7% ($20,982 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.5% ($28,544)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($31,764)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.9% ($44,891)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($58,042)
49. Cherokee County
– 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.8% ($22,218 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.8% ($25,216)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.3% ($30,957)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($41,363)
– Graduate or professional degree: 8.1% ($56,172)
48. Wayne County
– 19% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.5% ($20,051 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.5% ($28,683)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.9% ($31,778)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13% ($42,468)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($52,806)
47. Pamlico County
– 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12% ($22,321 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31% ($30,995)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.4% ($31,290)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($39,327)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($44,453)
46. Rowan County
– 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.4% ($23,760 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.6% ($31,286)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($33,641)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.1% ($44,297)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($52,176)
45. Davidson County
– 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($25,634 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.8% ($31,132)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($35,767)
– Bachelor’s degree: 13.3% ($47,289)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.2% ($52,292)
44. Swain County
– 18.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.2% ($20,188 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 30.6% ($26,020)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31% ($27,006)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.8% ($50,990)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($55,313)
43. Surry County
– 18% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.5% ($25,200 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 28.9% ($29,726)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($32,435)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($46,988)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($48,333)
42. Rutherford County
– 17.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($25,264 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.5% ($28,148)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($30,746)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.2% ($43,250)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($55,227)
41. Hoke County
– 17.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 12.9% ($19,221 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 28.7% ($26,982)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.7% ($36,370)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.9% ($47,411)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($56,190)
40. Cleveland County
– 17.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 15.8% ($24,521 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.4% ($26,946)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.2% ($31,252)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.9% ($44,008)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.7% ($49,922)
39. McDowell County
– 17.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.1% ($22,261 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.4% ($31,749)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34% ($33,121)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12% ($45,678)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($52,531)
38. Stanly County
– 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 14.7% ($24,658 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.3% ($31,281)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.7% ($35,479)
– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($45,788)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($52,487)
37. Alleghany County
– 17.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 22.6% ($18,359 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29% ($22,943)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.2% ($30,121)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($40,179)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.9% ($40,764)
36. Camden County
– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($24,259 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 29.4% ($31,719)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40% ($48,556)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($45,147)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($54,063)
35. Martin County
– 16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.6% ($21,265 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.9% ($24,341)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.1% ($30,170)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($43,707)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($48,281)
34. Burke County
– 16.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.4% ($23,050 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.4% ($27,707)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.8% ($30,124)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($43,147)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($52,500)
33. Caswell County
– 15.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.5% ($20,698 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.6% ($30,548)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.9% ($33,046)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11% ($49,870)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($47,563)
32. Warren County
– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($22,065 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.7% ($25,996)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.1% ($30,874)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($41,375)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($26,797)
31. Bladen County
– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.7% ($23,465 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.4% ($26,507)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.1% ($31,163)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.2% ($40,787)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($50,833)
30. Wilkes County
– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.9% ($21,287 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.7% ($30,344)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.6% ($31,945)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($47,430)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($52,904)
29. Randolph County
– 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.5% ($23,326 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.5% ($31,041)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.3% ($35,089)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.3% ($43,824)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($51,250)
28. Richmond County
– 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.1% ($17,218 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.2% ($28,161)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33% ($28,925)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.4% ($40,128)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.3% ($54,111)
27. Caldwell County
– 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20% ($24,283 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.5% ($29,697)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.7% ($30,425)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.7% ($43,378)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($50,855)
26. Montgomery County
– 15.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.6% ($26,390 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.6% ($26,549)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.2% ($30,451)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($48,876)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5% ($46,683)
25. Person County
– 15.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 13.5% ($21,448 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.4% ($32,175)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.5% ($39,318)
– Bachelor’s degree: 11.4% ($41,989)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($55,970)
24. Scotland County
– 15.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.8% ($26,176 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.9% ($28,803)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.7% ($30,427)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.9% ($40,379)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.7% ($51,781)
23. Rockingham County
– 15.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.4% ($23,422 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.9% ($28,371)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($33,626)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($45,771)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.8% ($53,704)
22. Hertford County
– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($23,158 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.7% ($27,311)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 33.2% ($29,129)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($32,003)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.8% ($53,711)
21. Lenoir County
– 14.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.3% ($19,338 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.9% ($26,626)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($30,463)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.1% ($41,238)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($53,060)
20. Vance County
– 14.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($19,480 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37% ($27,746)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.6% ($27,326)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.3% ($41,751)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($45,457)
19. Halifax County
– 14.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21.4% ($16,587 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.2% ($25,670)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($29,084)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($40,972)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.7% ($53,516)
18. Gates County
– 14.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 10.9% ($26,250 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.9% ($31,898)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($36,717)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($45,769)
– Graduate or professional degree: 6.3% ($45,395)
17. Alexander County
– 14.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.6% ($28,321 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.7% ($30,685)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.5% ($32,384)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($46,763)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.5% ($54,667)
16. Stokes County
– 14.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.2% ($23,898 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40% ($30,242)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.7% ($38,405)
– Bachelor’s degree: 10.6% ($46,578)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.5% ($64,423)
15. Columbus County
– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17% ($21,884 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.3% ($28,179)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.8% ($30,511)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.2% ($43,011)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.6% ($53,601)
14. Northampton County
– 13.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.6% ($24,000 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.5% ($25,472)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 28.1% ($26,565)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.6% ($41,076)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.1% ($52,401)
13. Sampson County
– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 20.7% ($22,275 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.2% ($28,727)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.4% ($29,467)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($39,801)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($53,662)
12. Robeson County
– 13.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 22.7% ($23,828 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.4% ($27,613)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($29,483)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.3% ($40,940)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.4% ($52,312)
11. Edgecombe County
– 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.8% ($20,835 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.5% ($27,425)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.1% ($30,305)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.4% ($41,576)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.2% ($52,589)
10. Bertie County
– 13.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 21.7% ($20,326 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.1% ($27,852)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.6% ($27,973)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.2% ($38,185)
– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($34,712)
9. Graham County
– 12.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.2% ($16,728 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.3% ($27,750)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($29,826)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8% ($39,596)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9%
8. Jones County
– 12.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 18.9% ($19,779 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 34.4% ($27,341)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.5% ($33,858)
– Bachelor’s degree: 9.1% ($41,250)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.1% ($50,000)
7. Duplin County
– 12.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 24.1% ($18,789 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 31.8% ($26,243)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32% ($28,081)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($42,252)
– Graduate or professional degree: 4% ($42,096)
6. Yadkin County
– 11.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 17.7% ($25,510 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 33.8% ($31,304)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.8% ($38,250)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.9% ($45,666)
– Graduate or professional degree: 2.8% ($49,375)
5. Washington County
– 11.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 16.3% ($29,559 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 37.4% ($31,083)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.8% ($26,609)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.3% ($40,563)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2%
4. Anson County
– 11.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.3% ($21,279 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 40.2% ($30,383)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 29.3% ($30,751)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.1% ($46,000)
– Graduate or professional degree: 3.2% ($53,000)
3. Greene County
– 11% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 25% ($20,451 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 32.9% ($27,216)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 31.1% ($30,454)
– Bachelor’s degree: 8.5% ($43,046)
– Graduate or professional degree: 2.5% ($42,375)
2. Tyrrell County
– 10.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 26% ($13,617 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 36.5% ($20,357)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 26.9% ($32,909)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.7% ($40,804)
– Graduate or professional degree: 2.8% ($53,000)
1. Hyde County
– 9.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher
– Less than high school diploma: 19.2% ($18,026 median earnings)
– High school graduate: 38.7% ($22,317)
– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($32,277)
– Bachelor’s degree: 7.5% ($50,337)
– Graduate or professional degree: 1.7%
