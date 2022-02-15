EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Silk #5

This spring, Marvel has the high ground. Star Wars: Obi-Wan, a new five-issue miniseries from the House of Ideas, will launch in May, StarWars.com can exclusively reveal. Written by Christopher Cantwell with art by Ario Anindito, the series finds the titular bearded hero in the final days of his time on Tatooine, chronicling earlier adventures in his own journals (which were previously referenced in Marvel’s Star Wars series). The tales span Obi-Wan’s entire life as a guardian of peace and justice, including his days as a Jedi Initiate, Padawan missions, experiencing the Clone Wars as a Jedi Knight, and facing new threats as a Jedi Master. StarWars.com has a first look at covers for issue #1, and caught up with Cantwell to talk about one inspiration for his take on Kenobi as a child, the prequel character he most enjoyed writing in the series, and why we love Obi-Wan.

