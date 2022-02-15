ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Silk #5

By David Brooke
 1 day ago
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, we have a first look at Silk #5 out in May! Written by Emily Kim with art by Takeshi Miyazawa, Silk faces an evil witch terrorizing New York!...

aiptcomics

Digital-first Marvel series ‘X-Men Green’ heading to print May 18th

Marvel Comics has revealed X-Men Unlimited: X-Men Green is expanding from its digital-only release to print this May. The first two issues can be picked up on May 18th and then June 22nd. The series is written by Gerry Duggan with art by Emilio Laiso and features Wolverine tracking down a mutant on Krakoa who has gone bad!
COMICS
ComicBook

Marvel's New Sorcerer Supreme Clashes with Doctor Doom in New Strange #1 Preview (Exclusive)

Sadly the Marvel Universe has had to say goodbye to its long-time Sorcerer Supreme Stephen Strange, but thankfully another magical force to be reckoned with has stepped into the role, as Clea will assume the position of Earth's magical protector. Granted, she's not given up on the possibility of bringing Stephen back, but that is only one of the many things she'll have to worry about now. Clea's new adventures as the Sorcerer Supreme will begin in Strange #1 by writer Jed MacKay and artist Marcelo Ferreira, and we've got more details on Clea's new series below and an exclusive preview for the anticipated series starting on the next slide!
COMICS
aiptcomics

Full ‘Thunderbolts’ lineup revealed for Marvel’s new series out May 25th

Marvel Comics has announced the new Thunderbolts lineup just a day after releasing a teaser for the team. The series will be written by Jim Zub with art by Sean Izaakse launching its first issue on May 25th. You can stop guessing, as the full lineup officially includes Hawkeye, Spectrum, America Chavez, Power Man, and Persuasion plus the exciting debut of Gutsen Glory, an experienced cyber-soldier seeking new glory.
COMICS
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

