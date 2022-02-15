ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

JCPD annual Autism Awareness T-shirt sale

By Emily Venuti
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xgCsX_0eF562ki00

JOHNSON CITY – An annual fundraiser makes its return to Johnson City.

The 2022 t-shirt sale for Autism Awareness is underway, with enough time to get them before Autism Awareness Month in April.

The fundraiser is through the Johnson City Police Association, who say they they recognize the need to raise awareness and support for autism all year long.

All proceeds will go to Alive With Autism, a local non-profit providing support to individuals and families with a diagnosis.

You can purchase long or short sleeved t-shirts, hoodies and even face masks and gaiters until 2/28.

Click here to shop.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson City, NY
Government
Johnson City, NY
Society
Johnson City, NY
Sports
City
Johnson City, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Charity#Jcpd#Autism Awareness#Wivt Newschannel 34
News Channel 34

Guthrie Clinic hosts a heart health session

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – According to a medical expert, COVID-19 can increase your chances of suffering from a disease called broken-heart syndrome. The disease is known as stress-induced cardiomyopathy or congestive heart failure, the symptoms are like a heart attack, and people usually experience chest pains and/or shortness of breath. It also involves an extreme […]
SAYRE, PA
News Channel 34

Pfizer delays COVID-19 vaccine for kids under five

ELMIRA. N.Y. (WETM) – Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer hit the pause button on its COVID-19 vaccine for children 6-months to 4-years-old. The company was originally supposed to ask the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its child-size vaccine doses on Tuesday, though decided to delay the process and said it will wait for […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Charities
News Channel 34

Homelessness down in NY, did COVID skew stats?

COVID-19 has had a negative impact on many areas but there is evidence it positively affected homelessness. The number of people in homeless shelters has gone down in the U.S. and New York, according to a new report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
ALBANY, NY
News Channel 34

What are the least educated counties in New York?

The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.
POLITICS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
586K+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy