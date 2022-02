Mortgage demand fell by 10% in the last week in a sign that prospective buyers are pulling back from the market ahead of an upcoming interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) released its latest data that seemed to suggest heightened activity since the start of the year. However, it actually found signs that the housing market may be cooling as potential buyers pull back on their purchases. Week-by-week activity is indeed higher, but MBA found that overall it is 12% lower than the same period last year.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO