JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The pandemic created many unique ways to bring everyone together safely, including story time with Jacksonville librarians. “You know, when COVID hit we had to shift away from our indoor story times, and it was a great opportunity to get out in the world in the fresh air and start to explore, and it’s amazing to be in a park and read some great stories and jump around and sing songs with kids," said Jacksonville librarian Joe Gaskin.

