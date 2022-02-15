ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

French Case Closed Over Plane Attack That Sparked Rwanda Genocide

By AFP News
 1 day ago
France's top court on Tuesday confirmed that a probe should be closed into the shooting down of a presidential plane that triggered the 1994 Rwanda genocide, ending a two-decade legal saga. The Court of Cassation rejected the appeal by families of people killed in the missile attack on president...

