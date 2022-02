Over the past month a browser game called Wordle has skyrocketed in popularity. This is a game where you have six attempts to guess a word. Every guess you make you get to see how many letters from the word you guessed are in the word of the day, and you keep going until you figure out what the word is. In early January I started hearing about Wordle, but I didn’t know what it was. Naturally I looked it up, and then started playing every day. I would wake up, check my phone, then open Safari to play Wordle. This was until a January 31st when the New York Times announced they had purchased wordle for over a million dollars. This made me worried. The New York Times runs on a subscription basis, so this means that Wordle would probably go on to be behind a paywall. This was confirmed in the article the New York Times put out. The New York Times said, “the game would initially remain free to new and existing customers.” This means that eventually the game would go behind a paywall, and I think this is a bad move.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 14 DAYS AGO