Annual Mardi "BRA" Drive February 19 to March 13

5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:. It’s time for Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ 23rd annual Mardi Gras Celebration. The festivities will take place on Tuesday, March 1st from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall. This spectacular event will include more than 37 food booths (with selections from your favorite local restaurants), music by Bo Garza, a large silent auction, cash bars, a Mardi Gras King (KLBK’s Jacob Riley) and Queen (KLBK’s Arielle Schafer), plus a variety of activities and other entertainment. Colorful beads will be available to make the evening even more festive. There will be a large Children’s Area including a gaming trailer, bouncers, face & hair painting, and much more to keep the kiddos entertained. There is no extra charge for children’s activities.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO