Annual Mardi "BRA" Drive February 19 to March 13

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis will be the 7th year that The Undies Project will be holding its bra drive, called Mardi “Bra”, to coincide with Mardi Gras, to collect donations of new bras for women and girls who are homeless, living in shelters or who are on a low income....

chinohills.org

Blood Drives Every Tuesday in February

The City of Chino Hills will host weekly blood drives every Tuesday in February from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Government Center parking lot located at 14077 Peyton Drive. There is a critical need for blood donations throughout Southern California and LifeStream is accepting donations of all types, especially those in the type O group which is considered a universal donor.
CHINO HILLS, CA
homesteadhighlanderonline.com

Donors “give love” at annual blood drive

Homestead’s annual blood drive took place on Feb. 11 and the event hosted over 150 donors and volunteers who enjoyed a day full of food, fun and service to help combat the national blood crisis that the Red Cross cites as “the worst shortage in over a decade.” Watch this video to hear why donors chose to participate this year!
CHARITIES
abc12.com

Fundraising begins for annual March for Babies

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The March for Babies aims to to celebrate moms, babies and families by supporting the health of all moms and babies. The event takes place in June, but fundraising efforts are already under way. March for Babies team captain Jessica McCloskey talked about her personal story...
FLINT, MI
orlandoweekly.com

Sanford hosts 8th annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 19

It's a long way from New Orleans (or even Mobile) but colorful beads, masks and feathers will be hard to miss at 8th annual Mardi Gras Street Party in Sanford. Mardi Gras will return to Historic Downtown Sanford on Feb. 19 with a parade starting at Sixth Street and Sanford Avenue at 3:30 p.m.
SANFORD, FL
starlocalmedia.com

Lake Dallas prepares for 16th annual Mardi Gras event

Lake Dallas will host its 16th annual Mardi Gras celebration on Feb. 25 at 212 Main St. Planned festivities include a mask contest display from 5-8 p.m. inside City Hall, a parade at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street, and an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. There will also be a crawfish eating contest.
LAKE DALLAS, TX
independentnews.com

Rotary Club of Livermore Schedules Annual Crab Feed for March 18

The Rotary Club of Livermore will hold its 66th annual Crab Feed fundraiser on Friday, March 18, at the Aahmes Shrine Event Center in Livermore. The menu will include all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab, a hot pasta side dish, house salad, garlic bread, and cheesecake. Wine, mixed drinks, and soft drinks will be available. The doors will open at 6 p.m., with dinner service beginning at 6:45 p.m. There will be both live and silent auctions. Stagecoach, a Southern country and classic rock band, will provide entertainment, with dancing starting at 8 p.m.
LIVERMORE, CA
WKHM

5th Annual FSCA Mardi Gras Cash Bash This Saturday

Family Service & Children’s Aid will be holding their 5th annual Mardi Gras Cash Bash, their biggest fundraiser. It’s a draw down with some huge cash prizes. CEO Dr. Bob Powell told WKHM preparations are going along nicely…. Dr. Powell said they have been extremely busy, especially the...
ADVOCACY
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Campti to hold inaugural Mardi Gras Parade on February 26

The Campti Community Development Center (CCDC) is having its first Mardi Gras Parade in history. Organizers are asking for donations. They need items to make it a successful event such as: Mardi Gras beads and candy. They are asking individuals to either donate cash so they can make purchases, or donate beads and/or candy.
CAMPTI, LA
Turnto10.com

15th annual 'Dancing with the Stars of Mentoring' event set for March 25

WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Save the date!. The 15th annual "Dancing with the Stars of Mentoring" fundraiser will be held March 25 at Rhodes on the Pawtuxet in Cranston. Proceeds from the event will benefit Mentor Rhode Island, a non-profit organization that pairs children across the Ocean State with adults from the community to offer support and encouragement.
WARWICK, RI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Volunteers needed for annual Ann Arbor Film Festival in March

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Love films? The Ann Arbor Film Festival could use you. The annual event needs almost 100 volunteers for its 60th festival happening between March 22-27 in-person and online. Community members can help put up posters around Washtenaw County, house visiting filmmakers or drive them around,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ 23rd Annual Mardi Gras fundraiser on March 1

5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:. It’s time for Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ 23rd annual Mardi Gras Celebration. The festivities will take place on Tuesday, March 1st from 5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Exhibit Hall. This spectacular event will include more than 37 food booths (with selections from your favorite local restaurants), music by Bo Garza, a large silent auction, cash bars, a Mardi Gras King (KLBK’s Jacob Riley) and Queen (KLBK’s Arielle Schafer), plus a variety of activities and other entertainment. Colorful beads will be available to make the evening even more festive. There will be a large Children’s Area including a gaming trailer, bouncers, face & hair painting, and much more to keep the kiddos entertained. There is no extra charge for children’s activities.
LUBBOCK, TX
WTVC

Chambliss Center for Children's 10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Emily Barrow, Director of Development, talks about the local nonprofit Chambliss Center for Children will host the 10th Annual Mardi Gras Gala on Friday, February 25th, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Stratton Hall, located at 3146 Broad Street. Stay connected with Chambliss Center for Children.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Summit Daily News

Frisco to host Mardi Gras 4Paws dog parade in February

The town of Frisco, alongside Hope for Animals Clear Creek Rescue, will serve as the hosts for the Mardi Gras 4Paws parade and street party Feb. 26. Canines in their best costumes will be paraded down Main Street from Third Avenue to Seventh Avenue and back. A Yappy Hour party will be held before the parade on Third Avenue on the south side of Main Street between Main Street and the alley. The party will include drinks, music and a chance to win prizes. The party will be followed by a costume contest.
FRISCO, CO
nbc15.com

NBC15 to kick off 2nd annual Diaper Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 is proud to partner once again with The Village Diaper Bank for our second annual community diaper drive. The donations will help the 1 in 3 families struggling to afford diapers right here in our area. In fact, 13% of children under the age of four in Dane County live below the federal poverty line.
MADISON, WI
Portland Tribune

Annual drive donates 40,000 diapers to needy families

'Diaper King' Brian Love's annual event celebrates its seventh year in January. After an entire month of diaper gathering, Krohn's Appliance Service wrapped up its seventh annual diaper drive on Jan. 29. At the end of the day, owner and "Diaper King" Brian Love, along with family and staff, stuffed a large truck full of diapers and drove it to a storage facility for safe keeping.
CHARITIES
ocmonitor.com

OCTC Foundation hosting 5th Annual Girls Empowerment Dinner March 3

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Owensboro Community & Technical College will host the 5th Annual Girls Empowerment Trail Blazer Dinner at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 3 in OCTC’s Blandford Lecture Hall, with guest speaker Jen Bricker-Bauer. Jen Bricker-Bauer was born without legs and her biological parents left her at the...
OWENSBORO, KY
natchitochesparishjournal.com

22nd Annual Bloomin’ on the Bricks Festival Set For March 12

The City of Natchitoches Main Street invites you to experience the beauty of springtime in downtown Natchitoches at the 22nd Annual Bloomin’ on the Bricks. The event will take place on Saturday, March 12 along Front Street between Touline Street and rue Trudeau from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
WMBB

Annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras festival to make a return

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Krewe of St. Andrews is gearing up to host their 25th annual Mardi Gras parade. The event kicks off on Friday, February 18 with the kids festival starting at 4:30 p.m. and the festival running until 10 p.m. On Saturday, February 19, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL

