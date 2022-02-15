IPO for A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (ASCA) Opens at $10.03

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) opened for trading at $3 after pricing 1,440,000 units. Each unit consists of (i) one share of common stock (or, at the purchaser’s election, one share of Series B convertible preferred stock), (ii) one Series A warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price equal to $7.00 per share exercisable until the fifth anniversary of the issuance date, and (iii) one Series B warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price equal to $10.00 per share, exercisable until the fifth anniversary of the issuance date and subject to certain adjustment and cashless exercise provisions.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO