Stocks

IPO for A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (ASCA) Opens at $10.03

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Today's IPO for A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ASCA)...

www.streetinsider.com

Meihua International Medical Technologies (MHUA) Prices 3.6M Share IPO at $10/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA), a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II, and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 3,600,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $10.00 per ordinary share (the "Ordinary Shares"), for total gross proceeds of $36,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. The Ordinary Shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and are expected to commence trading on February 16, 2022, under the ticker symbol "MHUA."
AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation (AXACU) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

AXIOS Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AXACU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at
STOCKS
Smart for Life (SMFL) IPO Opens at $3

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Today's IPO for Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMFL) opened for trading at $3 after pricing 1,440,000 units. Each unit consists of (i) one share of common stock (or, at the purchaser’s election, one share of Series B convertible preferred stock), (ii) one Series A warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price equal to $7.00 per share exercisable until the fifth anniversary of the issuance date, and (iii) one Series B warrant to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price equal to $10.00 per share, exercisable until the fifth anniversary of the issuance date and subject to certain adjustment and cashless exercise provisions.
