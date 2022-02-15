IPO for A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. (ASCA) Opens at $10.03

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHUA), a reputable manufacturer and provider of Class I, II, and III disposable medical devices with operating subsidiaries in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 3,600,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $10.00 per ordinary share (the "Ordinary Shares"), for total gross proceeds of $36,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. The Ordinary Shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and are expected to commence trading on February 16, 2022, under the ticker symbol "MHUA."
