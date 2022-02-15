Taste Test Tuesday: Little Debbie's Ice Cream

Excuse me, could I have a napkin? Little Debbie ice cream is available to shop at Walmart, and I might just drool at the thought of it. If you tried Little Debbie's limited-edition Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream for the holidays, you can probably guess why the brand's launch of seven beloved flavors is so highly anticipated: Little Debbie's ice cream is simply the best. Available in Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Zebra Cakes, Cosmic Brownies, Honey Buns, Nutty Bars, and Swiss Rolls flavors, the new lineup of Little Debbie ice cream has us in heaven thinking about every snack-packed bite. Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie collaborated to create the new ice creams and said these flavors will be available year round, so take your time buying them. They're not going anywhere.
Comments / 0