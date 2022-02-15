ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taste Test Tuesday: Little Debbie's Ice Cream

By News On 6
News On 6
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen for this week's Taste Test Tuesday where LeAnne...

www.newson6.com

News On 6

Taste Test Tuesday: 'Adventurefuls' Girl Scout Cookies

This week for Taste Test Tuesday, Leanne Taylor and Dave Davis are in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen to try out the new Girl Scout Cookie "Adventurefuls". This new cookie is described as an 'indulgent browning-inspired cookie with caramel flavored crème and a hint of sea salt." The News...
ABC6.com

Royal Ice Cream Company expands recall of ice cream products

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is alerting consumers that The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. has expanded their recent recall to include all products made at their Manchester Connecticut facility and are within their expiration date because of possible contamination with Listeria Monocytogenes.
Elite Daily

This Little Debbie Ice Cream Collection Transforms 7 Of Your Fave Snacks

If you miss the Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream, you’re going to want to know all about the latest creamy bites from Little Debbie. In collaboration with Hudsonville Ice Cream, the snack brand is launching not one but seven ice cream flavors, and they’re all inspired by your fave bites, including cakes, buns, and bars. Considering its last ice cream launch was a major hit, it’s easy to get hype about the latest dessert options from the brand. To find your fave flavor, you’ll want to know where to buy the new Little Debbie Ice Cream Collection once they hit the freezer aisle.
Amber Gibson

You Can Win A Year's Worth Of Jeni's Ice Cream

Maple Soaked Pancakes ice cream pintJeni's Splendid Ice Cream. This Saturday, February 5th is Ice Cream For Breakfast Day and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is on a mission to set the world record for the most people eating Ice Cream For Breakfast.
foodmanufacturing.com

Taste Test: Tre Olives

Tre Olive produces oils, spreads, vinegars and soaps using olives from their centuries-old groves in the Calabria region of Italy. The company provided Food Manufacturing with a vast spread of their organically farmed olive-based products to test. Four different types of olive oil were sampled: two unadulterated, one lemon and...
NWI.com

TASTE TEST: Cajun Crab House's seafood boils bring taste of New Orleans

Cajun Crab House brings the flavors of the Big Easy to Southlake Mall. The Cajun seafood restaurant at 2124 Southlake Mall serves up southern fare like po'boys, catfish, fried shrimp, raw oysters and gator. You can't miss it – it's the bright-red restaurant by the entrance with the Cooper Hawk Winery with the giant crab on the facade.
argonautnews.com

Ice Cream for Breakfast

On Saturday, Feb. 5, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams is attempting to set the world record for the most people eating ice cream for breakfast and invites the community to be a part of this historic event. To participate, all you have to do is post a picture or video...
oldmonterey.org

Ice Cream Cakes at Revival Ice Cream

At Revival Ice Cream, every cake in our shop is hand crafted by our team of experts. We make everything, including the ice cream and toppings, from scratch. It may take more time, but we don’t cut corners when it comes to fresh ingredients and booming flavors. Whether you're...
TrendHunter.com

Valentine's Dessert Ice Creams

The Halo Top Devil’s Food Cake ice cream is arriving as part of the brand's existing roster of flavors to provide consumers with a limited-edition treat to try out this Valentine's Day. The ice cream features a light chocolate ice cream along with a swirl of white icing and chocolate cake pieces to make it an indulgent yet decidedly lighter option to try out. The ice cream contains 360-calories per pint along with 19-grams of protein to make it a satisfying option over other varieties on the market.
palisadesnews.com

Valentine’s Day at McConnell’s Fine Ice Creams In Palisades Village

McConnells’ Fine Ice Cream in Palisades Village is offering a Valentine’s Day special to customers who come to the scoop shop. McConnells has been around for 70 years and is owned by the third generation of the family. Their intention is to produce the finest ice cream in the world utilizing the finest ingredients, extraordinary recipes made from scratch and an obsessive attention to detail as their website details. Their Valentine’s Day special is a heart shaped cone for your sentimental day in each scoop. It’s a sweet treat and a sweet gesture for your favorite people in the world. Their Instagram page notes that the cones are baked and hand rolled every day to make sure that they are the freshest and tastiest. Of course, you’ll also be getting scoops of their delicious ice cream, but a romantic gesture on Valentine’s Day is what makes the day special.
disneyfoodblog.com

You Might Be Intimidated by Disney World’s Giant Ice Cream Sundae

We’re pretty much professional Disney treat eaters here at Disney Food Blog, but even we had to admit defeat with the latest confection we found. Sometimes Disney goes all-out with their treats in terms of flavor or quality. Kakamora DOLE Whip Float? Incredible flavors. A slice of ‘za at Via Napoli? Very high-quality ingredients. And then sometimes Disney takes it to a whole other level and just plain goes all out. You’ll see what we mean.
dbrnews.com

An educator as an ice cream sundae

This year, Broadway Elementary Principal Trevor Urich topped himself when rewarding students for performing well on their Star Assessments ... or was it the other way around, with the students topping him. On Friday afternoon he allowed each fourth and fifth graders at the school to scoop ice cream on him, douse him with a variety of syrups and to sprinkle him with all sorts of toppings. In past years, Urich’s reward has been to run a gauntlet of snowballs thrown by students. Star Assessments show how well students are progressing in math and literacy skills. Photo by Gordon Wolf.
TrendHunter.com

Brownie-Infused Ice Cream Treats

The Ben & Jerry's Salted Caramel Brownie Peace Pop is being launched by the brand in the UK as a new flavor of the namesake ice cream treat that will provide consumers with an alternative option to try out that's indulgent and satisfying. The handheld ice cream treat features a...
Fox40

Almond Taste Test

Chef Krystine is here to put you guys to the Taste-test! How well do you know your flavored almonds!
PopSugar

Little Debbie's New Ice Cream Line Is Full of Childhood Faves Like Cosmic Brownies

Excuse me, could I have a napkin? Little Debbie ice cream is available to shop at Walmart, and I might just drool at the thought of it. If you tried Little Debbie's limited-edition Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream for the holidays, you can probably guess why the brand's launch of seven beloved flavors is so highly anticipated: Little Debbie's ice cream is simply the best. Available in Strawberry Shortcake Rolls, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Zebra Cakes, Cosmic Brownies, Honey Buns, Nutty Bars, and Swiss Rolls flavors, the new lineup of Little Debbie ice cream has us in heaven thinking about every snack-packed bite. Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie collaborated to create the new ice creams and said these flavors will be available year round, so take your time buying them. They're not going anywhere.
