Mommin’ Hard For Holidays

Everyone has different viewpoints on life, but one woman has the internet in a HUGE debate about her choices. Alicellani raises her child as a “vegan crunchy freebirth mama” but it is her stance on c-section births is what is causing so many other moms to be upset. The controversy started after Alice said that c-sections are not a birth, but rather a medical extraction. The original video that started everything is below but there are many on her account if you would want to go through them all. What do you think?

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO