Family Relationships

Mommin’ Hard For Holidays

kfrxfm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhoto of stressed out young mother sipping on a cup of coffee on her messy bed while her three daughters are...

www.kfrxfm.com

Record-Journal

Holiday Fundraiser - Bread For Life

In the spirit of giving, Superior Products Distributors, Inc. (SPDI) selected to assist the families in their local community going through tough times this holiday season by selling paper ornaments at each of their showroom locations in Connecticut. The ornaments were sold in several denominations and hung in Superior’s showrooms...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
usustatesman.com

The history of the holiday of love

Many people know the traditions, such as chocolate, flowers and handwritten notes to a Valentine, but few know how this holiday originated. The story of Valentine’s Day starts with its patron saint — or rather saints. The Roman Catholic Church recognizes at least three different Saint Valentines. Some...
CELEBRATIONS
kfrxfm.com

One Woman Has Moms Everywhere Upset

Everyone has different viewpoints on life, but one woman has the internet in a HUGE debate about her choices. Alicellani raises her child as a “vegan crunchy freebirth mama” but it is her stance on c-section births is what is causing so many other moms to be upset. The controversy started after Alice said that c-sections are not a birth, but rather a medical extraction. The original video that started everything is below but there are many on her account if you would want to go through them all. What do you think?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kfrxfm.com

The Difference From 1st Born And The Others

Brothers and sister are enjoying sunny vacations day on sandy beach. Kids are lying on the warm sand and playing with sea shells. One mom, Latewithkate, has gone semi-viral with her hilarious take on parenting more than one child. The first-time parent is usually over-the-top and goes above and beyond to make EVERY little holiday perfect. It is great, until you realize the amount of time and effort that you have to put in. Once the second (and additional) show up, it is easier to just hand them the loaf of bread.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kfrxfm.com

Cutest Little Prince Charming

Enfant heureux avec bonbons en forme de coeur devant les yeux. Valentine’s Day might be over, but the sweetest stories are just now coming out. One mom, Shelby Small, recorded her 5-year-old asking his classmate to be HIS Valentine and the video has gone viral. Have your kids done anything like this before?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
kfrxfm.com

When Your Kids Force You To Talk To Others

Brother and sisters at a carnival in the summer with their family. Kids are the best but they can also put you in situations you do NOT want to be in, like talking to people when you don’t want to. This mom’s (Chey Jones) perspective of her daughter talking to strangers when all she wants to do is be left alone, is relatable!
KIDS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Gillian Sisley

Father Demands Daughter Repay Him for Child Support

Do children owe their parents financial compensation for raising them?. It is reported that over 750,000 divorces happen every year in the US, with a fraction of those families having children. In fact, records show that ⅓ of divorced couples have children, adding even more obstacles to the already difficult realities of separating a household into two.
InspireMore

‘The detective said, ‘I need to speak with you immediately. This is the strangest thing to ever happen.’: Mom hilariously recalls gift gone wrong, ‘The things we do for our kids’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Let’s journey back to December of 2015, when all my daughter Ellie wanted for Christmas was a real merbaby. Pearl…her strange skin, creepy eyes, and flowing green hair. I feel like enough time has passed that I can now reveal to you the entire Pearl Saga. I’m going to sketch it out for you.
KIDS
The Independent

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed hospitalised and placed in medically induced coma after ‘organs started failing’

Fitness influencer Lexi Reed is in the hospital “working on recovery” after she was placed in a medically induced coma and on a ventilator after her organs began to fail, according to her husband.Reed, 31, who grew her social media following after she began documenting her 312lb-weight-loss journey alongside her husband Danny in 2016, has been in the hospital for a month, according to Danny, who shared a health update on her Instagram Thursday.In the post, which shows Reed in a hospital bed, Danny said that “a few weeks ago” the fitness influencer had been getting sick and was struggling...
FITNESS
Gillian Sisley

Mother Refuses to Buy $60K Car for Stepdaughter

What qualifies as an extreme birthday gift for a teenager?. Blended families are not an uncommon household setup in the United States. The US Bureau of Census reports that 1,200 new blended households are formed every day, and 16% of all families are considered blended families of children, stepchildren and the like.
Countrymom

My Grandmother Was A Child Bride

This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were witnessed firsthand, used by permission. Every family has secrets, the older I get the more interesting trivia and facts I learn about my family. The first interesting fact I learned was when I was about 12 or 13 and overheard my parents talking about my grandmother. My mother’s mother married at the tender age of 16.
SmartAsset

Can an Illegitimate Child Claim Inheritance?

An illegitimate child, one whose parents were not legally married, usually has the same claims as any other child under statutory inheritance. Nowadays legitimacy rarely affects an individual’s inheritance rights. Instead, most states determine these issues by parentage. You have … Continue reading → The post Can an Illegitimate Child Claim Inheritance? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to Pay Kids for Shoveling her Driveway

Is it reasonable to expect payment for doing a job you weren't asked to do?. Snowstorms have been an extreme weather situation for the beginning of 2022. Millions of people in the United States are experiencing extreme storms that are covering entire cities with inches of snow and ice.
M. Brown

How do we forgive after an affair?

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes I wonder where he is. I wonder if he ever thinks of me. I wonder how he’s aged after a decade.

