Kurt Vile announces first album for Verve Records & 2022 tour, shares “Like Exploding Stones”

By Bill Pearis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKurt Vile has announced a new album, (watch my moves), which will be out April 15 via Verve. (Preorder it on vinyl.) It's his first record since signing to Verve, which is part of the Universal Music Group, and he made it primarily at his OKV Central home studio in Philadelphia...

Pitchfork

“Like Exploding Stones”

To listen to a Kurt Vile song is, more often than not, to be plopped into a front-row seat in the Philadelphia guitarist’s mind, to witness his innermost thoughts as they dance across the screen in luminous, and sometimes ludicrous, color. The inside of Vile’s head seems like a frazzled place: jumbled, jumpy, prone to self-doubt and dizzying self-awareness. He’s an outlaw on the edge of implosion who swallows pills to take the edge off, has a headache like a shop vac, and occasionally suffers from a “funky little psychosis.” Most memorably, in “Pretty Pimpin,” he dissociated in the bathroom mirror, brushed “some stranger’s teeth,” and admired his own clothes. But Vile’s limitless charm and languid drawl have a way of making even the heaviest affliction seem bearable, if not a low-key hoot.
Pitchfork

Orville Peck Announces Bronco Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song: Watch

Orville Peck has announced his second album, Bronco. The follow-up to 2019’s Pony will get released in three installments before it arrives in full on April 8 (via Columbia). The first chapter includes four songs: “C’mon Baby, Cry” (which received a new video), “Daytona Sand,” “Outta Time,” and “Any Turn.” Find those below. Also below, find Orville Peck’s upcoming tour dates.
HipHopDX.com

Big K.R.I.T. Announces Digital Roses Tour Ahead Of 'DRDD' Album

Big K.R.I.T. is getting ready to hit the road in support of his new album. On Thursday (February 10), the Mississippi-bred MC/producer announced the Digital Roses Tour, a 33-city trek that will take him across North America between April and June. The roadshow gets underway in Raleigh, North Carolina on...
Pitchfork

Death Grips’ Andy Morin Launches Label A2B2 Records, Announces Its First Album

Death Grips’ Andy Morin has launched a new label called A2B2 Records. It’s an extension of a larger creative community that has hosted streaming concerts, a radio platform, and an art magazine. The first album on the label is by death insurance, a project by the New York–based artist Kat Liu. It’s called I’m in Your Walls and it’s out February 22. Check out the video for the album track “iFeelGr8” below.
Cate Le Bon
Harry Styles
Kurt Vile
Bruce Springsteen
NBC News

What the lack of tights for Black figure skaters says about the sport

Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
The Independent

Sydney shark attack: Swimmer killed by great white identified as British man

A swimmer killed in a shark attack in Australia has been named locally as a British man.Friends said 35-year-old Simon Nellist was an experienced diving instructor who “loved the water”.It is believed Mr Nellist was a British expatriate living in the Wolli Creek area of Sydney, and had been due to get married.Emergency services were called to Little Bay at about 4.35pm local time on Wednesday after reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark.Human remains were later found in the water, according to reports.Mr Nellist is said to have been due to compete in a charity swim...
Effingham Radio

Train Announces First New Album In Five Years

On May 20, Train will be releasing their first album in 5 years. The title track, “AM Gold,” was released this week as a single. About that, frontman Pat Monahan said, “It has to start with love. Love that goes into work comes out of work. We love this song, this album, and our fans.”
Deadline

Travis Engle Dies: Trinity Artists International Co-Founder, Former Agent & Manager Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.” Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
New Jersey Stage

Train Announces New Album and Tour with Stops in Holmdel and Camden

(CAMDEN, NJ) -- Known for their countless chart-topping hits spanning nearly three decades, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning band TRAIN has announced their 11th studio album, AM Gold, is set for release on May 20, 2022 via Columbia Records. AM Gold marks the group’s first release of all-new original music in five years. The band will tour in support of the new release with local shows on Sunday, June 12 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel and Tuesday, June 14 at Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden.
Sourcing Journal

The RealReal Opens 19th Store

Click here to read the full article. The luxury resale platform operated just six stores at the beginning of the pandemic. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal4 BIPOC LA Creatives Behind NFL Super Bowl MerchWhy 'Alt Com' Is the New Dot-ComLA Fashion Week Gets New Owner Amid Trademark BrouhahaBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
The Guardian

Dave review – pyrotechnics and endearing vulnerability

Earlier this month, Streatham rapper Dave closed the Brit awards wielding an electric guitar that shot flames out of its neck while he thumbed a lyrical solo. Behind him, a gospel choir provided a euphoric crescendo of melodies, while to his right stood rappers Ghetts, Meekz, Fredo and Giggs, all nodding emphatically to the flow of his bars. The O2 audience was on its feet, anointing this eight minutes of music as a rock star’s homecoming, proof that only three years after his debut album release, Dave can keep an arena rapt.
