Kurt Vile announces first album for Verve Records & 2022 tour, shares “Like Exploding Stones”

To listen to a Kurt Vile song is, more often than not, to be plopped into a front-row seat in the Philadelphia guitarist’s mind, to witness his innermost thoughts as they dance across the screen in luminous, and sometimes ludicrous, color. The inside of Vile’s head seems like a frazzled place: jumbled, jumpy, prone to self-doubt and dizzying self-awareness. He’s an outlaw on the edge of implosion who swallows pills to take the edge off, has a headache like a shop vac, and occasionally suffers from a “funky little psychosis.” Most memorably, in “Pretty Pimpin,” he dissociated in the bathroom mirror, brushed “some stranger’s teeth,” and admired his own clothes. But Vile’s limitless charm and languid drawl have a way of making even the heaviest affliction seem bearable, if not a low-key hoot.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO