Few artists arrive with as much assurance as Elvis Costello. Fewer still arrive with debut albums as instantly significant as My Aim Is True. In 1977, when Costello's first LP was released, the music scene – or at least the interesting music scene that was going through a revolution of sorts as punk started to branch off in thrilling new directions – was filled with angry young singers and songwriters who thought they had the answers to all of the world's problems. Most of them didn't, and neither did Costello.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO