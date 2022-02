Is Stephen McGann leaving Call the Midwife? Should you be concerned about the fate of Dr. Patrick Turner leading into the finale?. At the end of tonight’s episode, it’s pretty clear that the fate of this character is up in the air. Alongside Sister Julienne, the two are the center of one of the most shocking twists we’ve seen on the series in a while. The fate of both of these characters remains up in the air and it could be a little while before we see this situation unravel in full.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO