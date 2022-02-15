ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

The Future is Back: The DeLorean Is Making Its Return and Now It’s Electric

By Maggie Schneider
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1i8jXZ_0eF54CQJ00

Back To The Future fans, rejoice! An electric model of famous DeLorean car is making its return with Italdesign. In celebration of their 54th anniversary, the car company released a 16-second clip teasing the reboot of the vehicle.

“The future was never promised,” reads the text on the screen. Showing off the infamous winged doors opening upward, it is immediately clear that it is the DeLorean. Viewers can see the car’s silhouette shining in the dark.

https://youtu.be/uspiq4AcV3E

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Italdesign’s Anniversary – 54 years (https://youtu.be/uspiq4AcV3E)

At the end of the video, the DeLorean website URL appears. Fans are able to sign up for exclusive updates about the familiar model.

This is the second time the iconic car has been in production. The original model was created before Back To The Future hit movie theaters in 1985. It was a complete failure before the film. Today, the car remains relevant symbol of American pop culture. Fans of the movie will be able to drive in their own “time machines” very soon.

Fan’s Reactions To The Car

Fans are sharing their reactions to the new car on social media. Comments sections are overflowing with both questions and excited responses.

“The only Electric I would consider buying,” one comment reads.

“Well done!!! Wow. What a teaser. I love how you make the DMC look,” another adds.

“I just want everyone to know that I, the spirit of John DeLorean, inhabiting a new body, in presence of the dedicated supporters and this wonderful business of the current Delorean Motor Company, do fully support this new model. As long as the design is as beautiful as the original,” a car aficionado writes.

There is a bit of pressure within the car community to make this new model the best it can be. We sure hope that it meets customers’ expectations.

The New DeLorean Is Environmentally Friendly

The future is looking much more sustainable. According to Motor1, Italdesign’s new DeLorean model is an all-electric vehicle.

“The DeLorean website only offers a hint about the new model’s powertrain. It says the company is taking a ‘journey to electrification,’ the article reads.

The article also complements the vehicle’s sleek design. It is much less angular in shape than the original model.

“Both of these teasers appear to have softer lines in comparison to the original. Specifically, the area around the fenders doesn’t look as angular. Also, there is more of a curved shape for the door panels.”

Fans can compare the teaser to DMC’s DeLorean models.

What do you think about the new DeLorean? Do you prefer the sleek design to that of the original? Let us know by tagging us on social media.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Delorean
Times Union

DeLorean Offered a Glimpse of Its New Model

For years, the DeLorean has occupied a strange place in the American automotive imagination. It’s shown up in beloved film trilogies and indie rock music videos; the heyday of DeLorean Motor Company has also been the subject of several documentaries. That doesn’t necessarily mean that the DeLorean exists only in the recent past, however. Ever since 2016, there have been rumblings of a revival, with new cars produced under the DMC marque.
CARS
hypebeast.com

DeLorean Motor Company Teases New Electric Vehicle

DeLorean Motor Company (DMC) has teased an upcoming DeLorean sports car in a new video shared by Italdesign, the design firm behind the car’s original styling. At the beginning of 2021, Italdesign shared a teaser image of what appeared to be a new DeLorean vehicle alongside the DMC logo before going completely silent on the subject. Now, on DMC’s 54th anniversary, the company has shared a video providing another look at the upcoming vehicle under the tagline “the future was never promised.”
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Lexus reveals more photos of its future electric sports car

Lexus previewed its Electrified Sport late last year amongst a gaggle of other EVs the company says is coming by 2030. However, photos of the two-door sports car were in short supply back then. That changes today. Now, you can see the battery electric sports car in all its glory...
CARS
freightwaves.com

Delorean announces comeback as all-electric sports car

DeLorean Motor Co., maker of the iconic DMC-12 luxury car, announced it is rebooting the automobile as an all-electric vehicle. DeLorean officials said the company’s new headquarters will be in San Antonio, adding 450 jobs in executive, management and engineering roles. The company plans to initially establish its headquarters...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dmc Delorean#Electric Cars#Delorean Motor Company#Javascript#Url#American#Fan
MarketWatch

The future is now? Even DeLorean will have an EV offering this year

If EVs are the future, perhaps it was inevitable the notorious DeLorean would be reimagined yet again, this time with an all-electric powertrain. The gull-winged coupe that posed as a time-traveling machine and essentially shared marquee billing with “Back to the Future” stars Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd is being resurrected in Texas by a group known for its work with China-backed luxury EV startup Karma Automotive.
TEXAS STATE
CarBuzz.com

DeLorean Making A Comeback With Brand New EV

Just over a year ago, it was announced that the DeLorean would be making an official comeback with the assistance of Italdesign. Our first update on the project has now arrived, with the company confirming that the upcoming model will be an electric vehicle courtesy of a short teaser video. An electric DeLorean will mimic other electrified revivals of iconic cars such as the GMC Hummer and Renault 5.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Strange New EV Promises 625-Mile Range And Eight Seats

Range anxiety is the number one concern for most consumers when confronted with electric vehicle ownership. In recent years, EVs have been introduced with travel ranges rivaling combustion-engined cars. The Lucid Air, for example, can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge. While impressive, a newcomer from Norway...
CARS
Truth About Cars

Electric Lexus: Luxury Brand Teases its BEV Sports Car – Again

If there’s one thing on which car manufacturers can be relied upon to do, it’s to release information about hotly anticipated vehicles in dribs and drabs. Rare is the occasion when all hands are totally surprised – though it does happen. Witness when the then-new Ford GT rolled out on a frigid Detroit stage in 2015.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Instagram
Fox News

Future Lamborghinis may avoid going electric by burning fuel made from air

Lamborghini may end up being the one to turn the lights out on internal combustion engine cars. The Italian exotic car brand has pledge to have hybrid technology in all of its models by 2024 and expects to launch a fully-electric vehicle by 2028, but it's hoping to keep its fire-breathing V8, V10 and V12 engines around for years after that.
CARS
Motor1.com

DeLorean Reboot With Gullwing Doors Teased By Italdesign

Italdesign, the company responsible for the look for the original DeLorean DMC-12, has a new teaser for its work shaping the iconic vehicle's revival. The current incarnation of the DeLorean Motor Company isn't offering many specific details about the model yet. However, it promises to unveil the car later this year. The automaker's website lets interested folks sign up for updates about the project.
CARS
24/7 Wall St.

The Strangest Car Designs of All Time

After a down year, the auto industry seems to have come roaring back, with car companies enticing buyers with some interesting new offerings. A few of these, however, may be too “interesting” for some. For instance, Tesla’s Cybertruck looks like nothing else on the road. The electric truck is made of stainless steel, has a […]
CARS
Outsider.com

John Wayne: Why One Star Refused to Work With the Duke

Before the death of actor John Wayne in 1979, in the 1950s, he built quite a reputation—one that led to many stars disliking him. Of the list of Hollywood stars that weren’t a fan of The Duke, Katharine Hepburn was one of them. In fact, her dislike for him stopped the two from ever working together for a while. However, she changed her mind but was quick to call him out on his cruel behavior.
CELEBRITIES
makeuseof.com

4 Things to Consider Before Switching to an Electric Vehicle

The world of electric vehicles is getting more exciting each day, which gets a lot of us thinking about switching from our gas-powered vehicles. Even though these fast, electric-powered pieces of technology of the future are great sustainable alternatives, there are some things you should take into consideration before pulling the trigger.
CARS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

398K+
Followers
42K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy