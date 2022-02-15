The Future is Back: The DeLorean Is Making Its Return and Now It’s Electric

Back To The Future fans, rejoice! An electric model of famous DeLorean car is making its return with Italdesign. In celebration of their 54th anniversary, the car company released a 16-second clip teasing the reboot of the vehicle.

“The future was never promised,” reads the text on the screen. Showing off the infamous winged doors opening upward, it is immediately clear that it is the DeLorean. Viewers can see the car’s silhouette shining in the dark.

https://youtu.be/uspiq4AcV3E

At the end of the video, the DeLorean website URL appears. Fans are able to sign up for exclusive updates about the familiar model.

This is the second time the iconic car has been in production. The original model was created before Back To The Future hit movie theaters in 1985. It was a complete failure before the film. Today, the car remains relevant symbol of American pop culture. Fans of the movie will be able to drive in their own “time machines” very soon.

Fan’s Reactions To The Car

Fans are sharing their reactions to the new car on social media. Comments sections are overflowing with both questions and excited responses.

“The only Electric I would consider buying,” one comment reads.

“Well done!!! Wow. What a teaser. I love how you make the DMC look,” another adds.

“I just want everyone to know that I, the spirit of John DeLorean, inhabiting a new body, in presence of the dedicated supporters and this wonderful business of the current Delorean Motor Company, do fully support this new model. As long as the design is as beautiful as the original,” a car aficionado writes.

There is a bit of pressure within the car community to make this new model the best it can be. We sure hope that it meets customers’ expectations.

The New DeLorean Is Environmentally Friendly

The future is looking much more sustainable. According to Motor1, Italdesign’s new DeLorean model is an all-electric vehicle.

“The DeLorean website only offers a hint about the new model’s powertrain. It says the company is taking a ‘journey to electrification,’ the article reads.

The article also complements the vehicle’s sleek design. It is much less angular in shape than the original model.

“Both of these teasers appear to have softer lines in comparison to the original. Specifically, the area around the fenders doesn’t look as angular. Also, there is more of a curved shape for the door panels.”

Fans can compare the teaser to DMC’s DeLorean models.

What do you think about the new DeLorean? Do you prefer the sleek design to that of the original? Let us know by tagging us on social media.