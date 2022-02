The FDA has issued a Study May Proceed letter for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: CTXR) Halo-Lido to treat hemorrhoids. The Company anticipates initiating a Phase 2b study in 1H of 2022. Halo-Lido is a proprietary topical formulation of halobetasol and lidocaine intended to provide symptomatic relief to individuals suffering from...

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 3 DAYS AGO