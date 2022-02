It’s amazing that this STILL needs to be said, but groping flight attendants is never a good idea. These days, people acting up on planes and assaulting crew members is at an all-time high, and they’re also being dealt with swiftly and severely. Enter Canadian Enio Socorro Zayas, who has now been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading guilty to inappropriate behavior during a Cancun-to-Miami flight. Thinking he was asleep, the flight attendant left snacks on his lap, and to thank her he grabbed her leg and moved his hand up to squeeze her ass. For those unsure, that’s something you shouldn’t never do…unless it’s your lady (and she’s presumably approved it).

