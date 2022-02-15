ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Even With Sold-Out Concerts, No-Shows Are a Big Problem for Venues

By Dave Brooks
Billboard
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe concert industry was expecting a full-scale recovery in 2022, but persistent fears about COVID-19 have led to high no-show rates that disproportionately impact venues. So while live music may be back across the county, low attendance still has many venues hurting. Prior to the pandemic, the average no-show...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
wymt.com

Snoop Dogg concert in Corbin sold out

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A show at the Corbin Arena featuring rapper Snoop Dogg accompanied by Warren G and Tha Eastsidaz scheduled for Saturday, May 7th at the Corbin Arena has sold out, according to arena officials. Tickets went on sale for the general public at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.
CORBIN, KY
elpasoinc.com

Resale tickets soar for sold-out Bad Bunny show

Genre-bending superstar Bad Bunny is bringing down the (full) house. Born Benito Martinez Ocasio, the Puerto Rican reggaeton artist will make his fourth borderland appearance in five years – all of which sold out – at 8 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Don Haskins Center. The concert sold...
MUSIC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Billie Eilish plays sold-out, ‘zero waste’ show at State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — Following the release of her album ‘Happier Than Ever,’ Billie Eilish made a stop at State Farm Arena for the first leg of her ‘Happier Than Ever, The World Tour.’ Thousands of fans attended the sold-out show at Atlanta’s award-winning venue for the tour’s second stop, and the venue announced that approximately 92 percent of fan-generated waste was diverted from landfills by either being recycled, donated, composted or reused.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Confidence#Ticket Sales#Inflation
MetroTimes

$21 million concert venue planned in Lansing

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor unveiled plans for a new $21 million, 2,000-seat concert venue called “The Ovation.”. If built, The Ovation would be located in downtown Lansing at the southwest corner of South Washington Square and Lenawee Street. “For decades, Lansing has needed a concert and performing arts venue,”...
LANSING, MI
Time Out Global

New music venue the Salt Shed unveils its summer concert lineup

Chicago is gaining a new music venue this summer, run by the same folks behind the Empty Bottle, Thalia Hall, Beauty Bar, the Promontory and SPACE in Evanston. Dubbed the Salt Shed, the entertainment complex is housed within the Morton Salt building, which has long greeted passing drivers on the Kennedy with a rooftop mural depicting the iconic Morton Salt girl. With the ability to present both indoor and outdoor concerts by the Chicago River, the Salt Shed will host some of its first ticketed shows this summer, beginning in August.
CHICAGO, IL
cbslocal.com

Getting Ready for the Big Concert

Julissa Ortiz is at Davis High School where the kids are preparing for one of the biggest concerts for their orchestra in Davis! See how well these kids perform this weekend!
EDUCATION
NME

BTS to hold in-person concerts in South Korea for the first time in two years

BTS will be holding the South Korean leg of their ‘Permission to Dance On Stage’ tour next month. In a statement posted to the fan community app Weverse earlier today (February 16), Big Hit Music announced that the septet will be performing at the Jamsil Olympic Stadium on March 10, 12 and 13. The upcoming shows will mark the group’s first in-person concerts in South Korea after two and a half years, following their ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself (The Final)’ world tour in October 2019.
THEATER & DANCE
musicconnection.com

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville wins Best New Concert Venue at Pollstar Awards

Brooklyn Bowl Nashville was awarded “Best New Concert Venue” at the 33rd annual Pollstar Awards. Talent buyer Colin Keegan gave a speech at the event hosted at Beverly Hilton Hotel in LA saying, “we’re just so happy we’ve been able to bring the magic of the bowl to Nashville. As Peter would say, rock and roll”
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Illini

House shows create unique, intimate venue

House shows take artists out of their normal environment — bars, real venues, etc. — and bring them to a more intimate space, like home. Many musicians play at house shows to promote their music and get a feel for performing in front of a crowd. There normally...
URBANA, IL
Stereogum

Battle Of The ‘00s Hard-Rock Bands

Change is inevitable. The clock ticks, the earth travels around the sun, we age and celebrate birthdays/anniversaries, and time marches on. But if you tab over to Billboard‘s Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, a funny thing happens. Time is frozen, like an everlasting gobstopper or one of those perfectly preserved midcentury interiors you see on TikTok. There, hard-rock lifers Three Days Grace are up against genre rivals/contemporaries Shinedown for the most number ones in the 40-year history of the chart. This week Three Days Grace have a song called “So Called Life” (which should read “So-Called Life” — ugh, my chronic urge to copy-edit song titles) at #1. It’s the band’s 16th chart-topper and its first since 2019 (“Right Left Wrong”). The competition is amplified, too, by the fact that both bands are releasing new albums this spring, with Three Days Grace dropping Explosions in May and Shinedown releasing Planet Zero in April.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Metallica Share Rarity Performance From Anniversary Concerts

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing pro-shot video of the debut live performance of their 1997 rarity, "Fixxxer", from the first of two sold-out 40th anniversary concerts last month in San Francisco, CA. The band delivered the closing track from "Reload" during a December 17 show at the Chase Center in San...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cat Country 102.9

One of Country Music’s Biggest Bands will Play ABT in Billings This Summer

Add another big concert to the summer of 2022 with the announcement of multi-award-winning country music band Lonestar coming to Billings. Cat Country 102.9 presents an evening with Lonestar at the Alberta Bair Theater on Saturday, June 11, where the band will feature songs from their new album of re-recorded hit songs including No News, I'm Already There, and the number one power ballad Amazed.
BILLINGS, MT
Classic Rock 96.1

50 Years Ago: Paul McCartney Plays First Post-Beatles Concert

Artists are expected to follow up on their biggest successes. But few are asked to reinvent their entire career after leaving arguably the greatest band in the world. Paul McCartney had plenty of material in 1972. In the aftermath of the Beatles' breakup, he had released three albums in two and a half years: the solo McCartney, Ram, credited to Paul and Linda McCartney, and the first record by his new band Wings, Wild Life.
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Dune Rats part of huge all-ages Live at the Bowl lineup

Dune Rats, Beddy Rays, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are hitting Sidney Myer Music Bowl in April for a huge all-ages concert event. Arts Centre Melbourne and Australian youth music organisation The Push have teamed up to bring the trio of exciting bands together on Sunday, April 10th following the massive success of last year’s sold-out Live at the Bowl show.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy