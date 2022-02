Four decades ago, in the same building as the 2022 NCAA Final Four will be contested, North Carolina claimed the 1982 championship under the Superdome roof after Michael Jordan nailed a-16 foot jumpshot from the left wing in the closing seconds and then James Worthy intercepted a Georgetown pass that was intended for, well, him, albeit by accident. Jordan, Worthy and Heels center Sam Perkins were so good they went on to score nearly 64,000 points as NBA players and win a combined nine championships.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 HOURS AGO